Among the four largest U.S. carriers, only American Airlines still puts expiration dates on the valuable frequent-flyer miles that passengers can accumulate.

If you have points or miles with Delta, Southwest or United, they don't expire, and might eventually add up to a free airline ticket or rental car.

American's AAdvantage Miles, however, have an 18-month shelf life without any account activity.

Now, here's some good news for people who have AAdvantage Miles and don't fly too often — not many have been boarding planes since the pandemic hit the U.S. more than 13 months ago — and may be at risk of having their hard-earned miles expire.

I'm in that category, along with my wife and son. Together, we had accumulated nearly 29,000 AAdvantage miles across our three accounts that were going to vanish in July if we took no action.

Normally, that can be avoided in several ways, such as using the AAdvantage online shopping portal to get miles for making a purchase at any number of retailers.

What's much better, though, is using a cost-free American deal that's ongoing now and ending on May 3. It's a 40th-anniversary promotion for the frequent-flyer program with instant-win prizes and sweepstakes prizes such as airline lounge memberships or 1 million AAdvantage miles.

Prizes aside, just by registering for the contest at aadvantage40th.com with your AAdvantage number, the expiration date on your frequent flier miles will be automatically extended until Oct. 1.

Play the contest, which you can do daily, and there's a fair chance you could win some AAdvantage miles. Adding miles to your account resets the 18-month expiration countdown.

All three AAdvantage members in my family won some bonus miles in the promotion. Not many, but when they post to our accounts and the expiration dates reset, all of our miles will be safe until the second half of 2022.

Don't have a free AAdvantage account? You can sign up for one on the contest website, and try your luck at winning a prize.

Having to worry about an expiration date is still an annoyance — something I don't have to worry about with Delta, Southwest or United — but this was an easy solution.

Among the major U.S. airlines, Atlanta-based Delta, the largest serving Charleston International based on passenger traffic, was the first to decide that its mileage program, called Skymiles, won't expire. That was a decade ago.

United adopted a no-expiration policy for its MileagePlus program in August 2019. Southwest followed suit two months later for its Rapid Rewards offering.

If the trend is our friend, then it's likely just a matter of time until American joins the other three. Until then, keep those miles from expiring.