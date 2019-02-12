American Airlines (copy)
An American Airlines jet bound for Dallas from Charleston was diverted to Montgomery, Ala., early Tuesday after an engine problem. File/Staff

A Dallas-bound flight from Charleston was diverted to Montgomery, Ala., after an engine problem early Tuesday, a Montgomery airport official confirmed.

American Airlines flight 2083 departed from Charleston at 7:18 a.m. and landed in Montgomery at 8:05 a.m. Central Standard Time, according to Montgomery Regional Airport Police Chief and interim director Bob Hendrix.

"The aircraft landed safely and is being looked at by our maintenance team," an airline spokesperson said. "We will have the 104 passengers and 5 crew on their way as soon as possible."

The flight left Montgomery at 1:47 p.m. CST and is set to land in Dallas at 3:46 p.m. CST, according to FlightStats.

