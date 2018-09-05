The long arms of Amazon.com are reaching into the Charleston region's newest automobile manufacturing plant.
Mercedes-Benz Vans, which is marking the opening of its $500 million Sprinter factory in North Charleston on Wednesday, said the world's largest online retailer is the biggest customer to date for the commercial cargo vehicles being made in Palmetto Commerce Park.
The German automaker said the first Sprinter to roll off the new assembly line was for Seattle-based Amazon, which plans to buy 20,000 specially branded vans to support its new "Delivery Service Partner" program.
"Small business owners will work with third-party fleet management companies to procure their customized vans and get special leases in order to keep their startup costs low," the vehicle maker said in a written statement.
Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said the deal will "contribute to local economies through the order of Amazon-branded Sprinter vans produced at their new plant in North Charleston."