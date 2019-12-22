The success of Amazon and the online retail giant's move away from FedEx and other traditional delivery partners is a boon to commercial van makers like North Charleston's Mercedes-Benz Vans, according to a Bloomberg report.
Commercial vehicle sales totaled more than 734,000 in the U.S. through November — an 8.7 percent increase over last year, according to the report. Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz vans, including the Sprinter built in North Charleston, are up nearly 3 percent after a 9.1 percent rise in 2018.
Amazon announced an order of 20,000 Sprinters last year, up from its original purchase of 5,000 vans.
Other van makers enjoying an Amazon boost include Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor Co.
Amazon, which created its own delivery network in 2018, handles about half of its deliveries — a number expected to hit 70 percent next year, Bloomberg reported. The retailer said it had its biggest shopping event yet between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, selling hundreds of millions of items.
The rise of e-commerce has also been good for repair shops.
"We’re seeing a lot of increase in servicing activity due to Amazon and other retailers," Steve Germain, owner of a dealer group with Mercedes and Ford stores in Florida, Michigan and Ohio, told Bloomberg. "It’s important for them to get back in service as soon as possible, so it’s great business for us.”
Productivity report
The State Ports Authority, which own and operates the Port of Charleston, ranked No. 1 for overall productivity among mid-sized North American ports, according to trade publication Journal of Commerce.
The maritime agency's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant also took the top spot for overall productivity among mid-sized North American terminals.
The journal uses its global database of berth productivity at port terminals to analyze and compare operations. The publication defines productivity by the average number of container moves per crane per hour, while a ship is at berth.
The first place rankings highlight the authority's ability to efficiently move cargo boxes between container ships and terminals.
"Our investments in buying taller cranes, implementing new terminal technologies and hiring highly skilled equipment operators all lend to incredibly well-run port terminals and high productivity for our customers," Barbara Melvin, the SPA's chief operating officer, said in a statement.
The authority recently completed a three-year refurbishment effort at Wando Welch to strengthen and densify the wharf structure, enabling it to handle both bigger container ships and more cargo. By the end of 2020, the terminal will have 15 ship-to-shore cranes with 155 feet of lift height and 65 rubber-tired gantry cranes.
In other port news, the authority elected officers at its monthly meeting last week. Bill Stern and Dave Posek were re-elected as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, while Kurt Grindstaff was re-elected as treasurer, and Willie Jeffries was re-elected as secretary. All positions are two-year terms.
Biotech buildout
Pharmaceutical and biologics firm Alcami Corp. is spending $17 million to expand its North Charleston operations and create an additional 30 jobs.
Alcami provides ingredient development and manufacturing for small- to medium-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. It plans to add about 6,000 square feet of space at its 4221 Faber Place Drive location, where it has operated since 2001.
"The build-out of our (North) Charleston facility comes at a time of rapid growth for Alcami and represents a long-term commitment to our sterile drug product clients, our talented workforce and the greater Charleston area," Darold Hill, Alcami's site director, said in a statement.
The expansion is expected to be complete in 2021.
Venture funding
Colleton County is getting a nearly $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to make water and wastewater infrastructure improvements at the Venture Park industrial site. The grant will be matched with $500,000 in state funds and $94,048 in local funds.
All told, the grant is expected to generate $7 million in private investments and help create 125 jobs.
The federal grant is part of a program to stimulate private investment and help protect businesses from future severe weather events.
The 81-acre Venture Park is located five miles from Interstate 95 and has five industrial sites ranging from 8.25 acres to 34.3 acres.
Done deal
Ladson-based Frampton Construction Co. has wrapped up construction of a 144,000-square-foot industrial building for Curtiss-Wright Corp., which designs and builds steam turbines for the U.S. Navy.
In addition to the manufacturing area, the building at the Charleston Trade Center in Summerville includes office space, conference rooms and a cafeteria. Construction of a steam test plant is underway and will be open by summer 2020.
The project was developed by The Keith Corp. of Charlotte.