Allegiant to offer nonstop flights from Charleston to St. Louis and Louisville, Ky.

A Las Vegas-based carrier is launching new nonstop air service from Charleston International to two Midwest cities.

Allegiant announced Tuesday it will begin offering twice-weekly flights from the Lowcountry to St. Louis, Mo., and Louisville, Ky., starting May 28.

The airline's service to St. Louis from the Holy City is new, but the Louisville route had previously been announced to start last year, only to be grounded because of the coronavirus.

Both of the new routes operate on Monday and Friday through Aug. 16.

One-way fares for the new routes start at $49. Special rates are available on flights purchased by Jan. 13 for travel through Aug. 16. Additional baggage charges and restrictions may apply.

"We are ... pleased that Allegiant continues to find success in our region," said Elliott Summey, Charleston airport CEO. "Allegiant has consistently offered a unique value proposition for Charleston area travelers with nonstop service to destinations previously unserved."

Airport board chairwoman Helen Hill called the airline's "value pricing" with uninterrupted service to new destinations "a winning combination" for the battered hospitality industry trying to recover from last year's pandemic-induced challenges.

Hill also leads the region's tourism agency, Explore Charleston.

The low-cost carrier also offers seasonal service between the Holy City and six other locations east of the Mississippi River.

The airline will restart service to Cincinnati on Sunday and Thursday starting Feb. 11. It will run through Aug. 15.

Also on Feb. 11, the carrier will offer service to Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday and Thursday until late May, when it will switch to Friday and Monday through Aug. 16.

On Feb. 12, the airline will offer flights to Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday and Friday from Feb. 12 until Aug. 16.

Also on Feb. 12, service to Pittsburgh will begin on Friday and Monday, then switch to Thursday and Sunday on Feb. 18. until May 28, when it will revert to Friday and Monday flights and add Saturday service from June 5 until Aug. 7. Other flights will continue through Aug. 16.

Additionally, the airline will bring back service to Punta Gorda, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 12, before switching to Thursday and Sunday flights on Feb. 18 through April 11. The website shows no flights in May, but they return on Thursday and Sunday, starting June 3 through Aug. 15.

Starting March 5, service to Indianapolis, Ind., will be offered on Monday and Friday through Aug. 16.

The airline has not announced service for any flights on its website beyond mid-August.