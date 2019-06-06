Charleston's nonstop air connection to Ohio increases by two new seasonal routes this week to two of the state's largest cities.
Las Vegas-based, low-cost carrier Allegiant launches a flight to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Thursday and Columbus' Rickenbacker International Friday.
“We’re very excited to begin two more nonstop routes to charming Charleston,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Travelers in Cleveland and Columbus have shown great affinity for this beautiful, historic destination, and we’re sure they will enjoy taking advantage of our convenient, ultra-low-cost flights to get there this summer.”
The new Cleveland service will be offered at the introductory, one-way fare of $59 while the Columbus route will start at $81 one-way.
The new flights will operate twice weekly and are expected to bring nearly 7,000 passengers to the Charleston area this year, boosting the region's tourism and business travel economy.
The Cleveland route will run Thursday and Sunday while the Columbus service will operate on Friday and Monday.
“Thanks to our successful airline partnership with Allegiant, our customers will now have even more options available to enjoy the Buckeye State,” said Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell.
The region's chief tourism official also hailed Allegiant's expansion of service.
"Allegiant does an excellent job making air travel accessible to more people,” said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston. “We are excited to welcome more central and northern Ohio residents that want to experience Charleston's iconic landmarks, world-class cuisine and beautiful waterways.”
Allegiant already offers service to Cincinnati, giving the state's three largest cities nonstop connections to the Holy City.
To take advantage of the introductory rates, flights must be purchased by June 9 for travel by Aug. 11. Optional baggage charges and certain restrictions may apply. For more details, go to allegiant.com.