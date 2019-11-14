Charleston air travelers have a new winter getaway option.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant begins twice-weekly service between the Holy City and Punta Gorda, Fla., Thursday.
The first flight from the Lowcountry to the airport between Sarasota and Fort Myers is at 9:55 p.m. The service will run mainly on Thursday and Sunday, but the schedule will be slightly altered before and after Thanksgiving, with a flight on Tuesday before Turkey Day and on Monday after the November holiday, according to the website's flight booking schedule.
Some of the flights can be booked for as little as $49 each way at an introductory rate. Restrictions apply, baggage and other fees are extra.
“We’re excited to offer Charlestonians a new nonstop option for travel to Punta Gorda,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We know local travelers will love our convenient, affordable service to get away to beautiful southwest Florida this winter, while Punta Gorda-area travelers can enjoy beautiful, historic Charleston.”
With the addition of the new route, Allegiant will now serve six cities from Charleston International.
“We are grateful for Allegiant’s continued commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options for our travelers,” said Paul Campbell, airport CEO and executive director.
“The addition of Punta Gorda to our expanding network of nonstop markets will help to ensure another record-breaking year of passengers traveling to and from our region," he said. "Connecting our passengers to the Florida gulf coast and other south Florida destinations is a win-win for both Charleston International Airport and Allegiant.”