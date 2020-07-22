Aldi to open 4th Charleston-area store soon; West Ashley Burlington's future in question

No-frills grocer Aldi is ready to launch its fourth Charleston-area store.

The new 21,000-square-foot supermarket will open Aug. 20 in the space formerly occupied by Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Northwoods Marketplace Shopping Center at 7620 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, according to Aldi construction manager Tim Noah.

The bookstore occupied 25,406 square feet, but Aldi took over the lease for the entire site and has divided about 4,000 square feet off for a future shop with its own entrance that it plans to sublease, Noah said. A tenant has not been secured.

Aldi’s lease is for 10 years with several five-year options to extend its stay.

The penny-pinching grocer is known for requiring customers to insert a quarter to retrieve a shopping cart and then allowing them to get the quarter back when the cart is returned to its portal. Also, it does not provide shopping bags. It offers a variety of products, mostly under its own label, as well as fresh produce.

The discount grocer has been beefing up its presence in the Charleston region since first opening on Dorchester Road on the edge of Summerville and North Charleston in 2015.

A second store was added in 2017 in Mount Pleasant on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. A third store opened last spring at North Main and East 9th North streets in Summerville, not far from the Earth Fare supermarket that plans to reopen Aug. 5.

Mask requirement

Bi-Lo supermarket customers will be required to wear masks starting Monday.

Parent company Southeastern Grocers of Jacksonville, Fla., announced the mandate Monday for all of its brands, including Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Mas.

"The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday ... we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease," spokesman Joe Caldwell said.

He went on say the company believes enforcement should be the responsibility of state and federally elected officials, who the grocer says should pass a sensible mandate into law to remove the burden from employers and front-line workers.

Downsizing?

A Charleston shopping center could soon be in for a reworking that will affect one of its major tenants.

A marketing brochure by Adams & Wilson Development shows the 76,000-square-foot space currently occupied by Burlington in the Publix-anchored Ashley Landing Shopping Center between Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Towne Road will become available Nov. 1.

A manager at the store between Charleston Amish Furniture and West Ashley Theatre Center said he had not heard the store would be closing but that there was talk of the space being reworked, with Burlington taking over about half the space it occupies now.

Plans show the space being subdivided with 27,504 square feet on the front side for retail and office space and 42,286 square feet on the back side for office, flex or warehouse use.

A small section of the shopping center at the rear next to Burlington also is slated for demolition, according to the plans.

A representative of Charlotte-based Faison said Burlington is under lease until Oct. 31.

"There are ongoing negotiations on a lease extension here, but because there currently is not one in place, our leasing agent is also marketing the space in case they vacate," Faison spokesman Peter Robinson said.

New vision

A new eye care store is now open in Charleston.

Eyeglass World recently opened at 2031 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley. The retailer is part of National Vision, which operates more than 1,100 stores in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Its other brands include America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases.

Pet project

A pet supply retailer with two stores in the Charleston area now has a new name.

The Wild is the new moniker for the former All Is Well stores at 1175 Folly Road on James Island and at 3417 Shelby Ray Court in West Ashley.

Book it

Two book sales that help support Charleston County Public Library have been canceled so far this year because of the coronavirus, with the loss mounting to about $20,000.

But another one is still on for Friday and Saturday at the main branch library at 68 Calhoun St. in Charleston.

Books, DVDs and CDs will be available starting at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardbacks.

The sale, sponsored by Friends of the Library, runs 10 a.m-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday with special shopping hours for senior citizens 9-10 a.m. both days.

Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one-direction lanes, social distancing and adherence to occupancy levels. All attendees must wear a mask.