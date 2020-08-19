Aldi opens 4th Charleston-area supermarket this week; 2 restaurants open, another closes

North Charleston shoppers will find a new grocery option Thursday as no-frills grocer Aldi opens its fourth Charleston-area store.

The new 21,000-square-foot supermarket will welcome customers at 9 a.m. in the space formerly occupied by Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Northwoods Marketplace Shopping Center at 7620 Rivers Ave.

The bookstore occupied 25,406 square feet, but Aldi took over the lease for the entire site and has divided about 4,000 square feet off for a future shop with its own entrance that it plans to sublease, according to Aldi construction manager Tim Noah said. A tenant has not been secured for the space.

Aldi’s lease is for 10 years with several five-year options to extend its stay.

The penny-pinching grocer is known for requiring customers to pay a quarter for a shopping cart and then allowing them to retrieve their 25 cents when the cart is returned. Also, it does not provide shopping bags. It offers a variety of products, mostly under its own label, as well as meats and fresh produce.

The discounter has been beefing up its presence in the Charleston region since first opening on Dorchester Road on the edge of Summerville and North Charleston in 2015.

A second store was added in 2017 in Mount Pleasant on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. A third store opened last spring at North Main and East 9th North streets in Summerville, not far from the Earth Fare supermarket that reopened Aug. 5.

The Rivers Avenue store will be open until 8 p.m. each day.

What's cooking?

Two new restaurants have joined the lineup of dining venues in the Charleston area while another has turned out the lights.

In Mount Pleasant, Post House will begin serving and accepting reservations Saturday in the former Old Village Post House at 101 Pitt St. in the town's Old Village neighborhood, according to its Facebook page.

Ben and Kate Towill, who developed Basic Kitchen in downtown Charleston, announced plans last fall to convert the former restaurant into a dining room with an outdoor courtyard, private event space and street-front bar.

Old Village Post House, built in the 1896 and redesigned in 1984 as a restaurant and seven-room inn, closed in January 2019 after Charleston-based Hall Management Group, which took over its ownership with the 2015 purchase of Maverick Southern Kitchens, sold the corner property to a Sullivan's Island-based investor group for $3.135 million.

The menu includes seafood, seasonal fare and sustainably raised meats, among other options. Restaurant hours are 5-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

In downtown Charleston, a new seafood restaurant is now welcoming customers.

Tempest opened Friday at 32-C N. Market St. next to sister dining venue 5Church Charleston, both part of the 5th Street Group of Charlotte.

The new dining establishment features sustainable South Atlantic seafood, with a seasonal menu curated by chef partners Jamie Lynch and Adam Hodgson. Offerings will include raw and charcoal roasted items along with small bites and main courses.

"It is my opinion that the best seafood is almost always going to be the most local; this is where the beginnings of Tempest’s culinary approach originated," Lynch said. “Our job is to highlight the pristine quality of the ingredients and treat them with respect in a way that will translate to our guests."

Shrimp, littleneck clams, king crab legs, half lobster and an array of oysters, both chilled and roasted, are available.

It is open 2 p.m. until closing every day. Weekend brunch will be offered soon.

Lights out

A Hawaii-based taco chain has retreated from downtown Charleston after less than two years of launching one of its first restaurants in the mainland U.S.

Maui Tacos recently went dark in the Bank of America building at 200 Meeting St. The dining spot, popular in the 50th state, opened in the Lowcountry with its only restaurant in South Carolina in January 2019.

Expanded hours

The nation's largest retailer is tacking on some more shopping time in the evening after cutting back hours at the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Walmart has begun extending opening hours until 10 p.m. at 4,000 of its 4,700 U.S. stores, including supercenters and smaller-format Neighborhood Market locations.

In the four-county Charleston region, 15 of the 16 stores are open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The store in Wando Crossing Shopping Center at 1481 Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant still closes at 8:30 p.m., according to the company's website.

A Walmart spokesman said the company will assess operations at stores not included in the expanded shopping time to determine when it's best to extend hours.

On March 19, the Arkansas-based retail giant began closing its stores at 8:30 p.m. to give employees time to restock and disinfect shops in the evenings. Many stores were open 24 hours before the pandemic set in, though a few had started to close at midnight.

Rounding up

Like Bi-Lo supermarkets, Harris Teeter recently launched a campaign asking customers to round up purchases to the nearest whole dollar for charitable causes.

The Matthews, N.C.-based grocer is hosting a "Health Partner Round Up" through Sept. 29 to benefit nonprofit groups such as the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) and Muscular Dystrophy Association.

All of the money will go into the community where it is donated.

The campaign by Bi-Lo, part of Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, runs through the end of the year for different charities.

Bi-Lo announced last month it was asking customers to round up purchases during the national coin scarcity to help several nonprofits.