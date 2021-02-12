Airlines hope to halt COVID-19 test plans for domestic flights

Airlines push White House on tests
WASHINGTON — Leaders of several major U.S. airlines met online Friday with White House officials to press their case against requiring coronavirus tests for passengers on domestic flights, saying it would undermine the already fragile industry.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed speculation that the Biden administration could soon impose a requirement that passengers on domestic flights first pass a COVID-19 test. But she stopped short of taking the idea off the table.
A person familiar with the discussions said the airline CEOs talked with White House coronavirus-response coordinator Jeff Zients. The CEOs of American, United, Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue all took part in the meeting, according to industry officials.
Md. proposing internet ad tax
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers are moving forward with a first-in-the-nation tax on internet ads for big tech companies like Facebook and Google to help pay for a comprehensive and costly measure to improve K-12 education.
The Maryland General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of legislation for the tax Friday. Lawmakers also voted to override Hogan's veto of the separate education bill, a measure which is projected to cost billions of dollars over the next decade.
Sen. James Rosapepe, a Democrat, said the measure aims to modernize the state's tax system and make thriving big tech companies pay their fair share.
“If we don't modernize our tax system, if we don't make sure that the new winners in the new economy pay taxes just like every small business on Main Street in Maryland, we're going to be in deep trouble," Rosapepe said.
Fox hosts hit back in libel suit
NEW YORK — Three Fox News hosts — Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro — are seeking the dismissal of claims against them and their employer as part of a $2.7 billion libel lawsuit brought by the voting technology company Smartmatic.
Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro, as well as Donald Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell, were sued this month for the eye-popping amount by Smartmatic, which accused them of conspiring to spread false claims that the company was involved in an effort to steal the presidential election from Trump.
In its motions, lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis, which is also defending Fox, argue Bartiromo, Dobbs and Pirro were doing their job in covering the biggest story of the day: unprecedented allegations by the president that the integrity of the electoral process was marred by fraud.
Smartmatic in its 285-page complaint filed Feb. 4 in state court in New York had cited at least 13 reports on Fox News in which guests or personalities falsely stated or implied that the company had somehow helped steal the election through easily tampered technology or in cahoots with Venezuela’s socialist government.
Huawei takes UK bank to court
LONDON — Huawei took U.K. bank HSBC to court on Friday to get it to hand over documents, in a new legal maneuver by the Chinese technology company fighting to stop its chief financial officer from being extradited to the U.S. from Canada.
Huawei applied at the U.K. High Court for records it believes will show Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou didn't mislead the bank about evading sanctions on Iran, as U.S. authorities allege.
The legal request further complicates the geopolitical battle over Meng's case. It also adds to pressure faced by London-based HSBC, which earns much of its revenue in China.
Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, was detained in December 2018 on a U.S. request as she was changing flights in Vancouver. The U.S. government accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell telecommunications equipment to Iran. Meng is fighting extradition to the U.S. where she is charged with committing fraud by misleading HSBC about the company's business dealings in Iran.