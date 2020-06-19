Airlines add nearly 500 flights in Charleston in July as passengers return

Passenger levels are slowly picking up at Charleston International Airport, but they won't come close to the number of travelers or flights from one year ago in July.

The state's busiest airport expects nearly 1,400 fewer flights next month, a 53 percent plunge from mid-summer last year.

Still, the 1,250 scheduled flights in July is nearly 500 more than were offered in June of this year, reflecting an uptick in passenger demand as more carriers tack on more flights with added health precautions because of the coronavirus.

"It's not where it's supposed to be, but it's moving in the right direction," Charleston airport CEO Paul Campbell said of the returning flights. "It just goes to show you that Charleston is a popular destination, and people are coming back. We can expect more flights in August and September."

Eight of 10 airlines serving Charleston will beef up service in July.

American Airlines will add 137 more flights in July out of Charleston for a total of 433. Alaska Airlines will jump from 17 nonstop flights to Seattle in June to 31 flights in July.

JetBlue Airways is adding at least 55 more flights next month, including bringing back 13 nonstop legs to Fort Lauderdale after offering none in June. It also flies to Boston and Kennedy in New York.

JetBlue's Reagan National flight offered last July is not on the schedule this year, but the carrier is adding a route on July 23 between Charleston and Newark, N.J., the New York-based carrier said Thursday. The frequency was not immediately announced.

Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier by volume serving Charleston, will increase its flights in July by 90 to 185, all of them to its home base in Atlanta. Flights to Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Kennedy and LaGuardia in New York City are not on the July schedule.

Likewise, Denver-headquartered Frontier Airlines is adding six more flights in July for a total of nine. All of them are to Philadelphia. Its routes to Cleveland, Denver and Trenton, N.J., are not scheduled for July.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant is tacking on six flights for a total of 58 next month. It serves Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Columbus, Pittsburgh and Punta Gorda, Fla.

United is offering 108 more flights in July, giving it 168 legs from Charleston to Denver, Newark, Houston, Dulles in Washington, and O'Hare in Chicago. Last year, the airline offered flights to Cleveland, but they are not on this year's July itinerary.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is adding 58 more flights in July than in June, bringing its total to 275. It's boosting its service to Nashville, Midway in Chicago's and its home base in Texas while keeping flight to Baltimore-Washington about the same. Flights to Denver, Houston and St. Louis are not on the schedule.

Not returning this year is British Airways. Last year in July the London-based carrier offered eight flights nonstop across the Atlantic, but the coronavirus scuttled its plans to return in March and it later announced it would not be coming back to Charleston this year.

Also not landing once again in Charleston for the foreseeable future is Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways.

After a five-year hiatus, the carrier announced in February a return to the Lowcountry with service to Tampa, Orlando, Key West and its home base from the Lowcountry, but its plans to launch service in May were postponed and the airline recently announced an indefinite return date.

Last year in July, Charleston airport saw nearly 465,000 passengers coming and going. This year, that number is expected to be about 48 percent less if all of the available seats on the scheduled flights are filled.

Campbell doesn't foresee traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels until late 2021 or early 2022 at the earliest, updating an earlier assessment when he thought the passenger count would not return until late 2022 at the earliest.

"We are doing better than expected," he said.

During the first five months of last year, nearly 1.9 million people flew in and out of Charleston's airport. So far this year through May, just over 877,000 people passed through the terminal. That's down about 54 percent.