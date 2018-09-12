Still thinking of heading out of Charleston because of the storm but don't have a place to stay?
Airbnb says it can help — for free.
The company has asked its hosts who are out of Florence's expected path to open up their properties for storm refugees. The details are online at https://bit.ly/2Olek3W.
The program started Tuesday and will go through the end of the month. As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 300 properties were listed.
To check out what's available, you will need to sign in with an Airbnb account, which can be created through the website.
The offer is good only for Hurricane Florence evacuees. Residents of most of South Carolina qualify since the governor has ordered an evacuation of most of the coast.
Airbnb started its Open Homes program to help during disasters in 2012. Hosts can sign up at airbnb.com/disaster.