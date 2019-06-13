State senator and former Alcoa executive Paul Campbell began piloting the state's busiest airport in 2013.
Now, the board of Charleston County Aviation Authority is considering extending his contract, possibly for another two years after it expires in August.
A five-member panel led by Charleston's chief tourism official, Helen Hill, who also sits on the airport board, met behind closed doors for about an hour Thursday to discuss the terms of Campbell's new contract and make a recommendation to the full board when it meets next week.
"We will recommend an extension and an increase in pay," Hill said.
She said details on the length of the contract and the amount of the salary hike will be decided by the full board.
Hill said the board wants to keep Campbell in the pilot's seat is because of his background.
"One of the great benefits of keeping Paul," she said, "is not only is he an engineer who understands construction in a growth period for the airport, but as a former CEO of a private company he has great business acumen with a longstanding relationship and standing in the community."
Campbell, 72, was tapped to take the helm in August 2013 after former director Sue Stevens' sudden departure and the legal wrangling that ensued with the politically charged board at the time. Her resignation occurred just as the airport was about to embark on a $200 million overhaul of the terminal.
In 2017, the board approved a two-year extension of Campbell's contract, boosting his salary to $250,000 a year. He started at $192,000 in 2013 before getting an increase in pay to $225,000 in 2015.
"I didn't take the job for the pay," Campbell said this week. "I took it to serve the public."
Campbell, an engineer, steered the airport through the four-year expansion and renovation of the terminal and has seen airline service grow with new airlines and new routes during his tenure. Alaska, Allegiant, Frontier and British Airways have all launched service out of Charleston since 2015.
The airport's passenger count has steadily increased in recent years, rising to a record 4.47 million last year. It's projected to surpass 5 million this year. To put the airport's growth in perspective, the number of passengers stood at about 2 million in 2010.
The airport is currently building a five-tier, 3,005-space parking deck that is expected to open in November 2020. Airport staff also is looking at expanding the airline ticket counter space and will embark on early engineering for a third wing with more gates that officials believe will be needed by 2023.
The airport hopes to keep Campbell around for his leadership and engineering skills as it moves into a new expansion phase.
"I'll leave at the appropriate time based on construction activity at the airport," Campbell said. "I know how to build stuff, which is good and bad because it keeps me here."
It hasn't always been a rosy picture for the state senator during his tenure at the airport.
Campbell was charged with driving under the influence in late 2017, but a judge tossed out the case after a trooper failed to provide a blood test when Campbell asked for one. Campbell also insisted his wife was driving when their car struck another vehicle in the rear on Interstate 26.
Hill said the case was not mentioned or considered during talks about Campbell's contract extension because he was not convicted.
A separate airport committee is working on terms of a legal services contract. Arnold Goodstein has served as the Aviation Authority's attorney for more than two decades. His retainer fee is currently set at $250,000, according to an airport spokeswoman.