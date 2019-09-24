After 37 years, the last Mr. K's Piggly Wiggly in the Charleston area closed over the weekend and now has a new owner.

David Smith of Goose Creek, who owns three other Piggly Wiggly supermarkets in the region, took over the 26,000-square-foot supermarket at 404 N. Cedar St. in Summerville from the Kersting family, who founded Mr. K's in the early 1980s. Terms were not disclosed.

It is scheduled to reopen as Piggly Wiggly at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Another Mr. K's at Knightsville Crossing Shopping Center on Central Avenue south of Summerville closed in 2017, citing competition from the newly built Walmart Neighborhood Market across the street as the main reason. Publix also operates a supermarket near the former site.

Smith on Tuesday called the latest acquisition for his growing store count of independent Piggly Wiggly supermarkets "the right opportunity."

All 75 former Mr. K's employees will stay on, and store hours could be expanded from the current 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to one hour later "once everything is converted over," Smith said. The store will be open seven days a week.

The supermarket is opening a little later on Wednesday to make sure everything is in order, he said. A grand opening event may be scheduled later.

Smith owns Piggly Wiggly stores in Hollywood, West Ashley and Holly Hill. He acquired the West Ashley store, a former Bi-Lo, on Skylark Drive last year and the Holly Hill store two months ago.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

He wants to own up to six stores eventually and said the latest purchase gets him closer to that goal.

"If the right opportunity comes along, I will consider it," Smith said of future purchases.

On its Facebook page, the former owner of Mr. K's thanked the Summerville community for supporting the store for nearly four decades.

"It has been our pleasure to serve you, our customers, for the past 37 years," the posting reads. "So many thoughtful comments and fond memories have been shared with all of us."

The company's founder Jack "Mr. K" Kersting died in December. His son, Jim, had been running the store recently.