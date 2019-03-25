Talk of a big-box outdoor sporting goods retailer promised six years ago in the Charleston area continues to surface.
The prospect hasn't gone away. It's just lurking about.
In 2013, Bass Pro Shops announced plans to open a 130,000- to 150,000-square-foot store at the Ingleside development near Interstate 26 and U.S. Highway 78 in North Charleston.
Though nothing has materialized, the project hasn't been abandoned.
"We have temporarily placed this project on hold to assess our plans and timing," a Bass Pro Shops spokesperson said. "We remain in close contact with local officials and developers and may well proceed with the project at a future time to be determined. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete this review."
Eric Meyer — with the commercial real estate firm Meyer Kapp & Associates, which handles property in the Ingleside tract — said the developer would still like to land the Springfield, Mo.-based retailer, but the deal is on indefinite hold and the company no longer has an option on the 30 acres it was looking at.
"We are both interested in trying to do something, but currently we are not engaged," Meyer said.
He believes part of the drawn-out hesitancy on the company's part to commit to the Charleston region has to do with Bass Pro's $4 billion acquisition of competitor Cabela's in 2017 as well as changes in the retail landscape as online shopping continues to nip into traditional on-the-ground store sales.
Another facet of the retail project is the proposed development of a new interchange where Weber Boulevard ties in to Bluehouse Road beside I-26.
Meyer said the road project is in the works to be completed by 2022. No work has begun, however.
Tech talk
The CEO of one of South Carolina's largest technology businesses will share he stage this week with the state's elected chief executive officer.
Gov. Henry McMaster is set to speak at Benefitfocus Inc.'s One Place conference Tuesday, perhaps to thank the Daniel Island-based software firm for bringing its biggest corporate gathering of the year back home. Company CEO Ray August is giving a keynote address the same morning. One Place is to be held at the Charleston Gaillard Center, from Tuesday to Thursday.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and State Treasurer Curtis Loftis are also expected to attend, with Tecklenburg signed up to address attendees Tuesday.
The company expects its largest ever crowd with more than 1,200 registrants, including its locally based employees — a 40 percent increase from last year.
Benefitfocus is returning One Place to Charleston after several years of hosting it in Orlando, Fla.
It is not the first time McMaster has been invited to Benefitfocus. He toured the company in 2017, and at the time called the company's work "innovative."
On the block
A big commercial real estate firm that’s been marketing a North Charleston shopping center to buyers is itself being sold.
Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, better known by its initials, announced last week it has agreed to be acquired by the larger Jones Lang LaSalle in a cash and stock deal valued at $2 billion. The deal is expected to be finalized in the third quarter.
Dallas-based HFF has several listings throughout South Carolina, including the Wells Fargo Center office building in downtown Greenville and the Columbia Crossing retail center in the Midlands, according to its website.
Locally, the firm has been hired to market North Rivers Towne Center at 7520 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston on behalf of its owner, Oak Brook, Ill.-based Retail Properties of America Inc.
The shopping center’s major tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Bed Bath & Beyond and Office Depot. The 141,500-square-foot property is “shadow anchored” by Target, which owns its North Charleston real estate. The asking price was not disclosed but the seller is seeking the best offer, according to an online marketing brochure.
The last time the North Rivers Towne Center changed hands was 15 years ago next month, when the original developer sold it to Retail Properties of America's predecessor Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust for $20.1 million.
HFF also is pitching a brand new 313,650-square-foot industrial building in North Pointe Business Campus in Hanahan — not far from the Naval Weapons Station — that’s 100 percent-leased to defense contracting giant Science Applications International Corp.
Launching now
A new themed area — complete with the park's 14th roller coaster, Copperhead Strike — opened over the weekend at Carowinds, the Cedar Fair-owned theme park which sits on the border between North and South Carolina.
The Copperhead Strike is a double-launch coaster, the first of its kind for the park or either of the Carolinas. Rather than just the first launch at the beginning of the ride, passengers are also launched again in the middle, which gives more momentum to the second half of the ride.
Designed by the German amusement ride manufacturer Mack Rides, it has more than 3,000 feet of track and moves at a maximum of 50 miles per hour.
A new themed area, "Blue Ridge Junction," was developed around the coaster, including one other ride and a new country-style restaurant.
The park will also expand its lodging options with the opening of a 130-room SpringHill Suites hotel later this year. The property will operate as a Marriott franchisee that is owned and operated by the theme park. Students participating in the park's internship program will also be housed in a new dorm this year.
Wheeling in
A different kind of wheel could be moving into a former skating rink on James Island.
John Harris Body Shop/Owen Investments Co. recently bought the former site of Hot Wheels Skating Center at 1523 Folly Road, according to Carolina Commercial real estate firm.
The agency said the site will be used for a "planned adaptive reuse of this former landmark."
The skating facility closed in 2014 when the owner decided not to renew the lease. It had served the area since the 1970s.
John Harris operates 11 locations across South Carolina and Georgia, including body shops in North Charleston and Summerville in the Charleston area.