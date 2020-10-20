After year-long search, Charleston hospital system Roper St. Francis names new CEO

After a year of the position being vacant and two searches for the right candidate, Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston has named a new leader.

Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi is coming to Charleston from his role as chief medical officer at Virginia Hospital Center, a teaching hospital in Arlington where he has spent the last 11 years.

DiLisi starts the new job at Roper St. Francis, which operates four hospitals in the Charleston region, in December.

“Roper St. Francis Healthcare is a flourishing healthcare system with a history of service to the community, and I could not be more honored to join this team at this moment in its history,” DiLisi, a New Jersey native, said in a statement.

The chief executive position at Roper St. Francis has been vacant since October of last year when Lorraine Lutton, who had held the job since late 2016, left at the same time an ownership shakeup at the nonprofit health care system was announced. Lutton is now CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

Roper St. Francis searched for a new CEO and found one in Brian White, a former leader at one of Roper's parent companies. He was scheduled to begin the job May 26, but ended up turning down the role for unspecified personal reasons.

Jim Berg, who came to Roper from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas in January, has been serving as the health system's interim CEO.

DiLisi is taking the helm of a health system that employs roughly 6,000 people, making it Charleston County's second-largest private employer. He earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and holds a master's degree from Duke University's business school.

Roper St. Francis also noted it is the first time a physician will take the top job at the healthcare system. Some studies have shown hospitals led by physicians tend to perform better, according to the Harvard Business Review. Physicians hold the top job at each of U.S. News and World Report's five highest ranked hospitals.

"Dr. DiLisi recognizes the enormous responsibility of caring for people and keeping our community healthy because he’s lived it his entire life," Dr. Brian Cuddy, chair of the hospital's board, said in a statement.