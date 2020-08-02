After two-week dip, SC hotel numbers have been inching up again despite coronavirus

Hotel occupancy rates — a closely watched weekly indicator of how many tourists are coming to South Carolina — suggest that hesitations about vacationing in the Palmetto State may already be wearing off.

After just a couple weeks of declining figures as COVID-19 case numbers were spiking in early July, the numbers are starting to inch up again, even as South Carolina remained a staple on travel advisory lists across the U.S.

State tourism director Duane Parrish pointed to the national coverage of South Carolina's status as a coronavirus hot spot as a reason why the 10 weeks of upward-trending lodging rates started taking a dip around the Fourth of July holiday.

Statewide, the figure went from a high of 58 percent to 52 percent that week. Afterward, it dropped for a second week, to 48 percent.

The decline didn't last long. For the past two weeks, numbers have been slowly rising, first to 51 percent, then back up to 52 percent.

Even when South Carolina's occupancy was trending downward, hotels were filling up at higher rates than those in the U.S. overall. That's been true for 13 consecutive weeks.

For the month of June overall, the Palmetto State had a substantial lead over the rest of the country. The monthly average for South Carolina was 52 percent, or 10 percent higher than the national average.

While the state is still hitting Parrish's expressed goal of getting "more than (its) fair share" of this summer's paltry tourist crop, hotel figures show how drastically low travel activity is compared to previous years.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Occupancy for the first six months of the year in South Carolina has been down 31 percent from 2019 numbers. Another crucial stat for the industry, revenue per available room, was down 44 percent for the first half of the year.

Since the first week of February, visitor spending in the state — which most recently has been valued at about $24 billion a year — has dropped by about $3.7 billion, according to the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

The Office of Tourism Analysis at the College of Charleston, which earlier in the pandemic calculated an estimated loss over a two-month period of $1 billion for the Charleston region, hasn't calculated an updated loss estimate yet.

Even if occupancy rates are inching back, South Carolina has still retained its status as a destination some other states consider a risk to their own populations. The escalating COVID-19 case numbers and high positivity rate prompted multiple states to require anyone who vacations in South Carolina to quarantine for two weeks after returning home.

Kansas so far is the only state to remove South Carolina from its quarantine travel advisory list.

A couple states within the region's all-important drive market — Kentucky and Ohio — have in the last couple weeks named South Carolina among the places where they don't mandate but strongly recommend a 14-day quarantine upon return.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear this week urged residents to change their plans if they had booked stays to go to one of the states in its advisory.

"I need everybody that has plans to go to Florida or Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Texas, Arizona — cancel them," Beshear said.