After South Carolina Electric & Gas closed most of its customer service offices this year, third party payment systems offered by grocery stores, banks and town halls have become essential for many seniors and disabled residents who live on fixed incomes and often lack internet access.
Hundreds of residents in western Charleston County and eastern Colleton County rely on a local hardware store to pay their bills. Come January, however, they will need to find somewhere else.
Hollywood Hardware will no longer provide its bill payment service, store owner Bill Moody said. The payments have become so frequent that they have inundated regular retail business, he said.
In the first week of each month, Moody said, Hollywood Hardware processes more than $7,000 in payments each day. The customers are mostly senior citizens. About 30 percent pay by check, while 60 percent pay with cash.
"We always viewed it as a community service," Moody said. "But it’s outgrown what we can handle."
SCE&G closed its brick-and-mortar Hollywood office on Oct. 15 as part of a decision to close most of its statewide offices. In doing so, the electric company saved about $1 million.
Paul Fischer, a spokesman for SCE&G, said the company was unaware of Moody's plan to end bill payment services at Hollywood Hardware. He urged concerned customers to call the SCE&G customer service phone number, 800-251-7234, in lieu of in-person visits. Staffers also can make in-home visits for customers with special medical needs that require electricity.
"Any bill discussion regarding dollar amounts or payment arrangements that is available to our customers in one of our local offices is also available to them over the phone," he said. "We want to make sure that our customers understand that."
The company still operates customer service offices in Beaufort, Columbia, North Charleston, Summerville and Warrenville. Town halls, grocery stores and banks make up the 52 other locations offering bill payment services.
All Walmarts and select Krogers, IGAs and Piggly Wigglys offer the service, as do a handful of local convenience stores and grocers, such as the 3 Way Food Mart in Estill.
From 2013 through 2017, office payments decreased by nearly 40 percent while online payments increased by 24 percent, Fischer said. About two-thirds of customers pay their bills online.
Sue Berkowitz, executive director of Appleseed Legal Justice Center, said office closures cause a serious hardship for seniors and those who do not have bank accounts (and therefore cannot pay via telephone).
"There is this assumption that people can just pay online, but if you do not have the capability, understanding or capacity to modify how you do your finances from paying the vendor directly to an online system it leaves many with little to no recourse," Berkowitz said.
For decades, senior citizens and disabled residents of Hollywood and surrounding towns relied on in-person assistance from the local SCE&G office, said state Rep. Robert Brown, D-Hollywood. Roughly half of them are on fixed incomes, he added, and often cannot pay their electric bill in full each month.
Office staff knew most of these ratepayers personally, and took time to calculate how much they needed to pay each month just to keep the lights on, Brown said. Some came from as far as Jacksonboro in Colleton County.
Hollywood Hardware became a safety net after SCE&G closed its office. After the hardware store stops its service, Brown said he is not sure what residents will do.
"The closest place from Hollywood might be the Walmart," he said. "Just imagine, having to drive from Edisto to Walmart, about 40 to 45 miles, to pay a light bill."
Raymond White, 73, moved back to his hometown of Adams Run after a career working for Ford Motor Company in Decatur, Ga. Now retired, White receives a monthly pension of $2,800. His monthly SCE&G bill averages about $100.
He's been fortunate in that he's never worried about keeping the lights on. But he knows other seniors whose fixed income is as little as $700 per month. They must juggle electric bills with groceries, rent and medical expenses.
"By the time they get through paying everything, it's eaten up the whole check they have," White said.
Internet access is another monthly expense many can't afford, White added.
"It's hard for most of these people in this area to do anything," White said. "I'd like (SCE&G) to reconsider — to have some kind of compassion."
Moody said he began offering the bill payment service at Hollywood Hardware five years ago as a community service. He used Check Free, a third party company that pays him a small percentage of profits to process cable, phone and water bills.
The Check Free service was always cumbersome, but the store saw a significant increase in the demand for bill payments after SCE&G closed its customer service office in Hollywood, Moody said.
Today, the service costs far more than it is worth. A full-time Hollywood Hardware staffer is employed to work solely with bill payment customers. The number of payments have become so frequent that the store's computer system will freeze up, delaying both bill payments and retail sales.
When checks bounce, the store is on the hook for the money. Moody then waits 30 days or longer to receive reimbursement on behalf of customers' faulty payments.