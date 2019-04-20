Boeing Co. on Saturday fired back at a news report that said shoddy production at the aerospace giant's 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston is compromising safety, calling the story "skewed and inaccurate."
But a former quality manager at the plant told The Post and Courier that defective parts regularly disappeared from storage areas and might have been used on planes.
"I was told to let it go, don't worry about it," said John Barnett, who worked for Boeing for 32 years before retiring in 2017.
The New York Times published a story Saturday in which current and former Boeing workers said the company's focus on quick turnaround of jets for customers has led to faulty parts being installed in planes and tools and metal shavings left inside aircraft.
The story cites a review of hundreds of emails, corporate documents and federal records as well as interviews with workers, some of them unnamed. The report also says employee concerns were disregarded by management in "a culture that often valued production speed over quality."
Brad Zaback, in a message to the company's North Charleston workers obtained by The Post and Courier, said the article "features distorted information that rehashes old stories and rumors that have long ago been put to rest."
For example, The New York Times states Qatar Airways will only buy 787 Dreamliners built at Boeing's Everett, Wash., plant. While airline officials did criticize North Charleston workers in 2014 over delivery delays, Qatar Airways did and continues to take delivery of jets built at the plant.
"We have over 100 Boeing aircraft in our fleet, manufactured in both Everett and (North) Charleston, with many more to join in the coming years as part of our significant long-term investment in the U.S. economy," the airline said in a statement.
Zaback said Boeing invited The New York Times to visit the North Charleston plant to gather information for its report, but "they declined this invitation."
There have been no Dreamliner crashes since the plane's first delivery in 2011, and more than 800 of the wide-body jets are in airline fleets around the world.
Missing parts
Barnett, the quality manaager, said the biggest issue at the North Charleston plant is the lack of control over tools and parts used in production.
"Parts were being taken out of scrap bins and off of shelves," Barnett told The Post and Couriter, adding in an email that there were "countless instances where parts were being stolen from one airplane and installed on an incomplete airplane without any documentation, traceability or engineering review."
Barnett said several bathtub fittings used to help attach wings to the fuselage had defective sharp edges that could enhance the likelihood of stress fractures.
"They lost hundreds of them," he said. "I don't know if they're on planes or what."
Barnett filed a whistleblower complaint in January 2017 with the FAA and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He retired two months later after what he termed six years of being "subject to blatant retaliation, unfounded low performance review scores, hostility, denigration, harassment ... among other abuses."
This story will be updated