After navigating bumpy ride, Charleston port ready to tackle full agenda

As consumer spending continues to improve despite upticks in coronavirus cases around the country, the State Ports Authority plans to increase its focus on attracting both online and traditional retail shippers during the coming year to boost the amount of cargo flowing through the Port of Charleston.

"What we are seeing is that when people don't get to go out to restaurants and theaters and football games and things like that, they stay home and buy goods," Jim Newsome, the maritime agency's CEO, said Wednesday during his annual State of the Port address to the Charleston Propeller Club.

"That's benefiting our (cargo) flows, and we hope that will continue," Newsome said. "All signals are that the major omnichannel retailers will continue to grow, and we should be a beneficiary of that."

The increased focused on retail cargo — while also maintaining a manufacturing customer base that helped the port double its business over the past decade — was one of several initiatives Newsome outlined in his annual speech outlining recent accomplishments and future goals.

Among them:

The SPA is getting ready to open a new container terminal in North Charleston that will initially add capacity to handle another 700,000 20-foot cargo containers.

The Army Corps of Engineers has approved the final two of five contracts to dredging companies that will deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet, allowing heavier ships to visit, even at low tide.

The SPA will invest in its two inland ports, working with Norfolk Southern to add rail capacity servicing the Greer site and using a federal grant to expand the facility in Dillon. And the agency is working to get funding for a rail-to-truck cargo yard in North Charleston and a barge system to move containers by water instead of on local roads.

But the retail initiative has captured most of the headlines recently, with Newsome pointing to Walmart's decision in July to build a 3 million-square-foot import distribution center in Ridgeville as a catalyst for online shopping warehouses.

"The percentage of retail that is facilitated through e-commerce has increased in the last quarter by the same amount that it has increased in the last five years in the U.S. — so there's been a huge jump in the use of e-commerce by consumers," said Joey Von Nessen, a research economist for the University of South Carolina.

Von Nessen, who spoke during Wednesday's event, said there will be growing regional demand for retail goods as people migrate to the Southeast for a higher quality of life and lower costs — a trend accelerated by the pandemic.

"That puts the port in a critical role of serving those markets," he said. "Obviously, we see the beginning of that with the Walmart distribution center coming to the Charleston area, but I think we're going to see more of that."

Von Nessen said he's confident the port will retain its manufacturing base and could add cargo because "all of the competitive advantages that we've had over the past decade that have been driving our growth — those are still with us and those are going to continue moving forward."

Other cargo segments the SPA is pursuing include frozen and refrigerated cargo, forest products and plastic pellets that are used to make thousands of household goods. And the agency is still working to sign Carnival Cruise Line to a long-term contract to continue bringing pleasure ships like the Sunshine to Union Pier Terminal downtown.

After starting the year with record cargo levels, the port experienced double-digit declines in the spring due to the pandemic and global factory shutdowns. Newsome said shipments are rebounding — the port set a cargo record in September — and are expected to remain strong through Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb. 12.

"Nobody back in April or March thought the bounce-back would be as impressive as it has been," Peter Tirschwell, vice president of maritime data analyst IHS Markit. Tirschwell, said on a video played during the event.

This year's State of the Port address, which is usually held at the North Charleston Convention Center, was broadcast online because of the COVID-19 limitations on crowd gatherings. Newsome said he is hopeful next year's event, which will be his 13th at the port's helm, will be back to normal.

"I'm very, very optimistic about our future," he said. "We've accomplished a lot together, and certainly in the time I've been here, and we'll accomplish a lot more. Our future is bright."