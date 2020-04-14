After months without a leader, Roper St. Francis names new CEO

One of the region's largest hospital companies — and one of the area's biggest employers — said Tuesday it has settled on a new chief executive officer after several months of vacancy in its top job.

Roper St. Francis will hire Brian White, an executive from within one of its parent companies, Bon Secours Mercy Health. He will assume leadership of a health care system that employs nearly 6,000 people and operates four hospitals in the Charleston region.

White was president of Bon Secours Mercy Health's Atlantic Group. Prior to joining Bon Secours Mercy Health in 2019, White spent 12 years at Maryland-based LifeBridge Health.

“To lead a high-performing healthcare system that is expanding to meet the community’s needs in one of the most desirable cities in America is truly an honor,” White said in a statement.

The new job, which he begins May 26, will be his first in the top position at a hospital. White takes the role in a period of unheard-of financial strain for hospitals, including Roper St. Francis. The coronavirus pandemic has forced hospitals to halt elective surgeries — a move Roper St. Francis took sooner than most — putting a choke hold on a key source of cash. And expenses are up as hospitals try to shore up resources and plan for a potential surge of patients.

News of an ownership and leadership shake-up at Roper St. Francis was announced in late October. Then-CEO Lorraine Lutton would be leaving her post, the system announced, and Roper St. Francis would no longer be owned by three organizations with different stakes.

Now, it is owned by two: Physician-owned Medical Society of South Carolina kept 49 percent of its ownership, and Bon Secours Mercy Health controls the rest.

The Cincinnati-based Catholic health care group manages 48 hospitals across the country, including Roper St. Francis and the St. Francis hospitals in Greenville.

Charlotte-based Atrium Health, meanwhile, divested its stake.

Since late last year, the chief executive job at Roper St. Francis has remained open. The private nonprofit hired a headhunting firm in Charlotte to aid it in its search.

Roper St. Francis is the region's second-largest private employer, according to the Charleston Regional Development Alliance. While other hospital systems have had to lay off or furlough workers, donations from the Medical Society have so far allowed Roper St. Francis to continue paying its staff during coronavirus.

Dr. Brian Cuddy, chair of the Roper St. Francis Board of Directors, called White "a progressive leader" in a written statement.

“Brian brings more than 25 years of progressive health care operations experience, a strategic marketing background and a proven ability to deliver growth and transformation strategies,” Cuddy said.