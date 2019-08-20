Work on a key part of the Charleston Harbor deepening project, delayed for months by a bid protest, will be completed by Norfolk Dredging Co., the Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday.
The $124.5 million contract calls for Norfolk Dredging to remove more than 11 million cubic yards of material along a route stretching from the harbor's lower entrance to the Port of Charleston's Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant. The waterway route will have a 52-foot depth when finished.
That portion of the $558 million dredging project — paid for with state and federal funds — will let large container ships visit the port's busiest terminal at any time of day, regardless of tides.
Chesapeake, Va.-based Norfolk Dredging also will widen the terminal's turning basin, making it easier for vessels carrying up to 14,0000 cargo containers to maneuver in the river.
"The Charleston District team has been working diligently with the South Carolina Ports Authority on this project for the last 10 years and we're proud to see the construction progressing," said Lt. Col. Rachel Honderd, commander of the Army Corps' local district.
The contract was supposed to be awarded early this year, but bids came in much higher than the Army Corps had anticipated. The federal agency revised its cost estimate three times and asked bidders to lower their costs, but both sides remained far apart and the Army Corps announced it would negotiate a contract with a single provider.
That sparked a protest from Norfolk Dredging, which had initially submitted the lowest bid. A Government Accountability Office investigation sided with the Army Corps in March and the contract awarded this week is nearly $5 million lower than Norfolk Dredging's initial bid.
Barbara Melvin, the authority's chief operating officer, has said the delay probably won't impact the project's overall schedule.
"The dredging is ahead of schedule, so there’s time built in for this kind of thing," Melvin said in April. "We are not worried about our time frame."
The latest contract follows work that started in May 2018 to dredge the harbor's entrance channel to 54 feet. A future phase will dredge the Cooper River to 52 feet to a new container terminal the ports authority is building in North Charleston. All told, the entire project should be completed as early as late 2021.
South Carolina legislators set aside $300 million years ago to cover the state’s share of the deepening project’s costs, with the federal government responsible for the rest. President Donald Trump included $138 million for the project in his budget for the coming fiscal year, and the Army Corps has previously contributed nearly $108 million.
The harbor deepening is among $2 billion worth of improvements under way at the Port of Charleston, including a new container terminal, refurbishment at Wando Welch and taller cranes and other equipment.
The authority, which operates the Port of Charleston, reported a record 1.36 million cargo containers moved through its terminal in fiscal 2019 — a 9.1% increase over the previous fiscal year.