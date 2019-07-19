After five months of reported job losses, South Carolina's construction industry showed the highest gains of any sector from May to June.
About 1,300 construction jobs were added, accounting for more than half of the net job gains statewide. That growth pushed the sector to a 0.9% increase in construction employment compared to the same month last year.
That discrepancy might be due to the processes used to reach the year-to-year figures rather than changes in the industry itself, said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Earlier this year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics issued a notice cautioning that some changes in the way South Carolina collects its employment data had required that the BLS use some estimates for its year-over-year calculations.
The construction employment numbers, which showed losses of between 2.7% and 4.1% in the first several months of the year, had seemed somewhat "unreliable at times," Ullrich said, which could have been a result of that issue.
The growth in June is more aligned with the state's job health and anecdotal information gathered from people who work in the industry, Ullrich said.
The construction sector performed well nationally, too, with job gains compared to June 2018 in 42 states and month-to-month growth in 30 states, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
Overall, the June jobs report, which was released Friday, showed the "continued strength" of employment in South Carolina, Ullrich said.
Nearly every sector in the state had more jobs last month than a year earlier.
The highest gains have been in the trade and transportation category, which added 7,500 positions, and manufacturing, which is up by 7,100. Leisure and hospitality also grew by 6,900, and 6,200 government jobs have been added.
The only sector with year-over-year job losses was information, with 800 fewer jobs than June 2018.
South Carolina's job growth also accounted for a proportionately large share of employment gains nationwide.
The Palmetto State has added 35,900 jobs since June 2018 while the U.S., in that same time, added 852,000. That means South Carolina's job growth accounted for 4.2% of the growth in the U.S., though the state only makes up 1.4 % of all jobs nationally.
Similarly, North Carolina's June job gains represented 7.5% of the total growth in the U.S., but the state has 3% of U.S. jobs.
Joblessness in South Carolina is still below the national average, with a June unemployment rate of 3.5% — the same rate that was measured in May — compared to 3.7% nationally.
Of the state's major employment centers, the Charleston region still has the lowest jobless rate at about 3%, followed by the Greenville area at 3.3%.