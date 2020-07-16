After months-long search for a new CEO, Roper St. Francis is on the hunt again

The top job at one of the region's largest health care providers and employers will remain vacant for the time being. After a months-long search ended with Roper St. Francis announcing a hire in April, the health system says its pick now cannot take the job.

Brian White, a former executive from within one of Roper St. Francis' two parent companies, will not be able to fill the role of chief executive officer and president due to personal reasons, the health system announced Wednesday.

"White has informed (Roper St. Francis Healthcare) that he will be unable to start as he needs time to focus on his health and his family," the health system said in a statement.

No other details about White's circumstances were provided. The nationwide search for a new CEO will resume.

Jim Berg, who came to Roper St. Francis from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas in January as the interim CEO, will continue to fill the role for the time being.

The health care system comprises four hospitals in Charleston and Berkeley counties and employs roughly 6,000 people.

The search for a new leader began in October 2019, when Roper St. Francis' ownership structure changed and its former executive, Lorraine Lutton, moved elsewhere within the company.

Roper St. Francis is now majority owned by the Ohio-based, Catholic-affiliated Bon Secours Mercy Health. The other owner is the local, physician-run Medical Society of South Carolina.