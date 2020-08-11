After horse's death, change proposed to Charleston's carriage tour rules

New rules for how Charleston carriage tour companies attach and detach horses from carriages is up for review this week following an unhitching incident last month that led to a horse's death.

Ervin, a 6-year-old black Percheron owned by Old South Carriage Co., tore through a downtown street while still attached to an empty carriage. Ervin sustained serious leg injuries and was later euthanized.

The company and its employees were not charged.

City officials investigated the incident and found that the company wasn't following the best practices for hitching and unhitching horses. But since regulations don't spell out how those actions should be done, no policy had been violated, said tourism and livability director Dan Riccio.

However, it was "obvious," Riccio said, that a process needed to be put in place for operators to follow.

Had the company done the procedure Riccio's department is seeking to mandate, Ervin's death "could have been preventable," he said.

The one-page document Charleston's tourism commission will review this week specifies that all animals must be "properly secured" while being attached and detached from their loads.

That could be done in one of two ways: An animal can be anchored by at least one safety tie to a "physical barrier," such as a wall, that it cannot walk through. Otherwise, two safety ties can be used, attaching the animal to a "secured anchor point" on both sides.

Those ties can't be attached to the bridle, which goes around an animal's head, or the bit that goes in the mouth. Bridles can't be removed until the animal is completely unhitched from a carriage.

That was a specific issue with the incident last month, according to the city's investigation report.

Two employees were working to unhitch Ervin from the carriage, the report says. One had removed the bridle containing the bit from the horse's mouth before the left shaft was detached.

That moment — when the bit was removed and one side of the carriage had been detached — was when the horse "jolted forward" and "darted away" from the Old South barn, dragging the carriage, according to the report.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

An employee ran after the horse, and another hopped on a golf cart in pursuit. Eventually, one was able to grab onto a lead line to slow the horse down. The horse's legs were badly cut, and a veterinarian recommended transport to an equine hospital.

On the way there, the surgical team at the hospital and the veterinarian determined that euthanizing the horse was the best option.

Riccio said his office took input from carriage tour companies when putting together the proposed new rules. A coalition of three of those companies, which includes Old South, released a statement last week under their shared group Charleston C.A.R.E.S. saying that they were implementing the process laid out in the likely-to-be-adopted ordinance.

"Following the devastating loss of Ervin, we have spent the past two weeks critically examining our safety measures and have implemented significant improvements that will make the hitching and unhitching process safer," the group said in a statement.

A video accompanied the statement, showing an example of a detaching process compliant with the proposed process.

The hitching and unhitching procedure is the only change to the city's carriage tour-related laws that's in the works right now, Riccio said.

Some animal advocates have continued to call for a comprehensive review of the carriage industry's safety practices — one that would be much more extensive than the one-page addition that's up for review Wednesday.

One of the most vocal critics of carriage tours businesses, a group known as the Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates, described the changes to the ordinance as "minor tweaking" and "window dressing." It has asked for multiple new safety regulations, including optional safety belts for carriages and training requirements for all carriage drivers, neither of which are on the books now.

Joe Elmore, president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, said in a statement Tuesday that his organization has continued to ask for a peer-reviewed, independent study of the carriage tour business.

That kind of study, Elmore said, could lead to reforms that would prevent "another tragic accident."

"It’s time for Charleston to fully address these continuing runaway carriages and other incidents that harm horses, people and property," Elmore said.

The suggested change addressing hitching and unhitching rules will go to a committee of the tourism commission at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday via a Zoom video call. The full tourism commission will vote on the item during its 5:30 p.m. session the same afternoon.

If it's approved, the ordinance change will go to City Council next week.