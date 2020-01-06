After a local entrepreneur died suddenly after inhaling fumes from a common paint stripper, his family members have turned their advocacy efforts to helping other small businesses.

Drew Wynne quit his job in 2014 to start up a business manufacturing cold brew coffee in North Charleston.

The company was still in its early months when Wynne was using methylene chloride, a product included in such brand names as Goof-Off, Strypeeze and Klean Strip at many hardware stores. He collapsed in 2017 while stripping the floor of his business and died at age 31.

His family embarked on a crusade to have the strippers banned from stores. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officially prohibited their sale to the average consumer in March. Commercial operators are still allowed to use them.

The Wynne family "decided to change advocacy directions" after the EPA victory by founding a nonprofit that will provide cash donations to small businesses, Brian Wynne, Drew Wynne's brother and the president of the foundation, said.

"This organization is focused on how he lived," he said.

The Drew Wynne Foundation will not take an ownership stake in the companies it donates to.

Drew Wynne and business partner Jimmy Luby had secured an angel investment for Riptide Coffee Co, which then operated as Barista Vending. Luby still runs Riptide Coffee, which sells cold brew kegs to local eateries and to companies as an alternative to the Keurig or office coffee pot. He's also on the board of the new foundation.

The nonprofit will make its first gifts of $3,500 each to local businesses Sidegig, a platform that connects users to part-time work, and Daddy's Girls Bakery, a local bakery, on Thursday at the Workshop food court on upper King Street.

Wynne said the foundation is raising money and hopes to make donations to small businesses in the Lowcountry and elsewhere in the spring and fall.

Blackout averted

A local pay-television carrier sidestepped a potential service blackout after it came to terms at the 11th hour with one of its programming providers.

Home Telecom, a 115-year-old, family-owned company based in Moncks Corner, announced on Dec. 27 that it had not come to an agreement with Fox Corp. over the fees it must pay to carry Fox shows. A contract with the media conglomerate was set to expire a few days later, at the end of the year.

Home Telecom has since notified its customers that it had resolved the dispute. Financial terms of the new fee contract were not disclosed.

"Each year, the cost of delivering the programming our customers want to see increases substantially," the company said. "We are tough negotiators on your behalf so that we can reach the best agreements with programmers."

Home Telecom provides internet, telephone and TV services, primarily to Berkeley County residents.