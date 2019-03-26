A senior Boeing executive reinforced the company's stance that safety is its top priority in opening remarks at an international aviation conference in North Charleston on Tuesday.
"That's the bottom line," said Greg Hyslop, the planemaker's chief technology officer. "Safety is at the core of who we are as professionals in aerospace and at the core of who we are at the Boeing Company."
Hyslop began his remarks at SAE International's Aerotech Americas by briefly addressing the two Boeing 737 Max crashes since October that killed all 346 passengers and crew members who were on board the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines jets.
The newest version of the company's storied workhorse aircraft was grounded worldwide earlier this month as the company and government investigators try to pinpoint what caused the fatal accidents. Much of the early scrutiny has been on a computerized stall-prevention system built into the Max 8.
Hyslop was filling in at the podium Tuesday for his immediate boss, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, the scheduled keynote speaker.
"Dennis sends his regrets but knows that you all if anyone understands why he is unable to attend this morning, as he's looking after some urgent issues," he said to an audience of several hundred aerospace engineers and other industry professionals.
Hyslop then turned his comment to "recent events."
"We at Boeing understand that we serve the public trust, and that we have to earn the trust of the flying public every day," said the executive, who is in charge of Boeing's 56,000 engineers. "We know that lives depend on ... the work we do, and the tragic losses of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 and Lion Air flight 610 affected all of us very deeply. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the passengers ... and crew ... on board those aircraft."
Hyslop also noted the global aviation business is "vigorously competitive" and "always has been" — except when it comes to safety matters — and that Boeing supports "meticulous forensic investigation of all safety-related incidents."
"The findings from those investigations are shared throughout the aviation community to ensure that all entities benefit from what is learned, which is why we enjoyed an unprecedented safety record over the last several decades," he said. "We're committed to upholding the integrity of that aviation accident investigation process by following the international protocols — that any information be shared by the investigating authorities as it flows to the end parties."
Hyslop did not elaborate further about the ongoing 737 Max probe, "other than to say that we at Boeing are united with our airline customers, international regulators and government authorities in our efforts to support the recent investigation, understand the facts of what happened and help strengthen the safety of our aviation system."
The three-day Aerotech Americas is being held at the Charleston Area Convention Center, just down the street from Boeing's 787 Dreamliner campus. The company, one of the conference's top sponsors, employs about 7,000 workers in the Lowcountry.
Hyslop's comments came as an official told the Associated Press that a preliminary report on the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 that killed 157 passengers and crew members will be made public later this week. The final report could take months to complete but a preliminary version might be released "anytime soon," the spokesman for Ethiopia's transport ministry said Tuesday.
"A date has not been set but it will be released later this week," Mussie Yiheyis said Tuesday, adding that a high ranking government official will announce the preliminary results. "The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, France's BEA and an Ethiopian Transport Ministry department have been conducting the investigation. It has been conducted as per International Civil Aviation Organization rules and regulations."
On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said the pilots on the plane that went down outside the capital city of Addis Ababa had been trained on "all appropriate simulators," rejecting reports that they had not been adequately prepared to handle the new aircraft.
Regulators say both jets showed similar erratic flight paths shortly take-off, helping cement their decision to ground the roughly 370 Max 8s worldwide.
Boeing is updating the plane's anti-stall software and has invited more than 200 pilots, technical experts and regulators to its 737 factory in Renton, Wash., for a briefing.
Also, the U.S. Department of Transportation said this week that it will form a committee to review the approval of the jet. The Federal Aviation Administration has been criticized for turning over much of its certification inspections to the private sector, including Boeing.
The company and the FAA are already the subject of investigations by the Justice Department, the Transportation Department's inspector general and congressional committees.