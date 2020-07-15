After delivery dry spell, Boeing SC handed over jets last month but didn't net orders

After delivering four commercial aircraft and no passenger jets in May, Boeing Co. handed over 10 aircraft last month, including a few South Carolina-made 787s.

But the planemaker continued to rack up cancellations for its still-grounded 737 Max and gained only one new order for the month, according to figures released Tuesday.

Boeing has now lost 784 net orders in 2020, and deliveries for the first half of the 2020 are down 71 percent from the same period last year.

This year's declines are due to the combined effects of the ongoing 737 Max crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing has been trying to get the Max back in the air for more than a year following two deadly crashes.

And the pandemic has not only drastically reduced the demand for new aircraft but has also disrupted production. The company's campus in North Charleston and its factories in Washington state shut down for several weeks in the spring because of COVID-19.

In a statement released with second quarter delivery totals on Tuesday, Boeing finance chief Greg Smith said the numbers "reflect the significant impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic" on its customers and operations.

In the last six months, 36 of Boeing's wide-body Dreamliner jets, which are built in North Charleston and Everett, Wash., were delivered. That's less than half the number of 787s shipped off in the first two quarters of 2019.

Since airlines pay most of the purchase price when they actually receive an aircraft, deliveries are essential for a planemaker's finances.

Three Dreamliners were delivered in June, including two that left Charleston bound for London's Heathrow Airport, according to Tuesday's report.

After an about six-month delay, British Airways received its first 787-10 on June 26. It was the first of a dozen "Dash 10" jets the carrier has on order. Just a few days later, British Airways took delivery of its second.

The Dash 10 is the longest of the three models of the Dreamliner, and it’s built exclusively at Boeing’s North Charleston plant. With last month's deliveries, British Airways became the first European carrier and only the third carrier overall to fly every version of the Dreamliner.

The others are United Airlines and All Nippon Airways, a Japanese carrier that made one of the few commercial jet orders of 2020. ANA agreed in February to buy a dozen 787s. All but one will be the Dash 10 version.

A third Dreamliner delivered in June went to the Canadian airline WestJet. According to a spreadsheet from the blog All Things 787, that aircraft was also assembled in Charleston.

FedEx made the only new order in June, for one 767 freighter. Customers canceled orders for a total of 60 Max jets during the month.

Boeing's second quarter earnings will be released in two weeks, and, much like the order and delivery totals, the report is expected to continue to reflect the dual financial hit of the Max's grounding and the pandemic.

During the last earnings report, the company revealed it would reduce its global workforce by 10 percent and slash the Dreamliner's production rate from 14 to seven per month.

The bulk of the ensuing layoffs were made in late May, when 6,770 U.S. employees, including an undisclosed number of Boeing South Carolina workers, lost their jobs.

Boeing's earnings report will be Wednesday, July 29. The presentation will be broadcast online starting at 10:30 a.m.