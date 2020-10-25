After delay, Ted Turner's SC island beach house now available to rent

South Carolina's most popular park is ready to rent out its rarest — and, by far, most expensive — lodging: A barrier island beach house formerly owned by the media mogul Ted Turner is open for overnight stays.

The S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, which bought St. Phillips Island from the CNN founder in 2018 for a bargain $4.9 million — it had been listed for $24 million — had originally planned to open up bookings for the house in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic that closed the full 47-park system for a month earlier this year set the timeline back.

St. Phillips, a roughly 4,000-acre island near Hilton Head that's only accessible by boat or, in case of emergencies, helicopter, is part of nearby Hunting Island State Park.

Daytime tours have been up and running since June with the help of Coastal Expeditions, an outdoor tour operator that signed a long-term contract with S.C. State Parks to bring visitors by boat to the island for hiking and beach time. The excursions run twice a day, four times a week.

Overnight guests who book the beach house will have the option of either having the tours continue during their stay or requesting to have St. Phillips entirely to themselves.

How to book it St. Phillips Island can't be booked online, so would-be renters have to call S.C. State Parks at 803-904-6220 for reservations. For fully private stays, the state requires advance notice of at least 90 days.

The private option will cost $20,000 for a five-day stay, and it also comes with extra amenities, such as the option to be transported to and from the island by boat once a day. Guests who choose the alternate will be transported to and from the island at the start and end of their stays only, with the option of taking transportation to and from St. Phillips one other day during their visit. Stays at that level start at $12,000.

Renters who opt for the higher-tier option will also be able to book a guided tour of the island with a park ranger.

Those price points are much higher than the rental fees for other properties the park service rents out, but director Paul McCormack said they're on par with rates for some beachfront houses on other South Carolina islands.

The idea, McCormack said, is to set guests up with everything they need to stay out on St. Phillips for a full five days. A credit for groceries is included in the fee, and vacationers will pre-order food online through Publix. The house has been set up with Wi-Fi and cable TV, but the best thing guests can watch during their stay, McCormack said, is the ocean view from the porch.

The four-bedroom house sleeps up to 12, and it's been through multiple recent renovations. McCormack's department redid flooring, painted inside and out, got new furnishings, renovated the kitchen and upgraded the solar system that helps to power the house.

One or two park staffers will stay in the island's caretaker's cottage during all bookings and will be available to assist guests when needed.

It's been a complicated endeavor, McCormack said, trying to think of all the things guests will need on the island so they don't have to. It's an "ongoing process, and probably will continue to be an ongoing process."