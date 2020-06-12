After CrossFit CEO's tweet about George Floyd, Charleston-area affiliates cut ties

For Robert VanNewkirk, who owns what was until this week the longest-running CrossFit affiliate gym in the Charleston area, the decision was a quick one.

Within hours of when now-former CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman posted a tweet making light of both George Floyd's killing and the coronavirus pandemic, VanNewkirk was already working on rebranding his gym.

"To me, it was very simple," VanNewkirk said. "This was a deal-breaker."

VanNewkirk's gym, now known as Discovery Fitness, is one of hundreds around the world that has ended its relationship with CrossFit headquarters, denounced Glassman's words and affirmed their support for Black Lives Matter.

The tweet in question was Glassman's response to a post by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center with the University of Washington that's been tracking data about the coronavirus pandemic.

An image with the tweet read, "Racism is a public health issue." Glassman responded, "It's FLOYD-19."

Floyd, a black man, died on Memorial Day after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Hours before that tweet was posted, Glassman told gym owners on a Zoom call that he was "not mourning for George Floyd" and didn't think anyone on his staff was, either, BuzzFeed News first reported.

Backlash to the tweet was swift, and by Tuesday night, Glassman announced that he had stepped down as CEO. But, VanNewkirk pointed out, Glassman still retains full ownership of the company, which he founded in 2000.

"Whether he's CEO or not, I know that what he says goes," VanNewkirk said. "I won't support those attitudes."

VanNewkirk said he's gotten to know Glassman over his 11 years of owning a CrossFit. He was recently on a Zoom call with Glassman during which the founder was criticizing the nation's approach to the pandemic, he said.

"I said that now is not the time to jump on your soapbox. We need to help the people who need help," VanNewkirk said. "Then, sure enough, he makes these totally tone-deaf comments a few weeks later."

The list of disaffiliating gyms has continued to grow throughout the week. By Friday afternoon, a spreadsheet compiled by the blog Morning Chalk Up listed about 1,300 gyms that had decided to end their relationships with CrossFit.

On the company's website, CrossFit currently lists about 75 affiliates in the Palmetto State. Most, but not all, listed affiliates in the Charleston area have addressed the controversy in social media posts or, like VanNewkirk, cut ties.

Trinity Wheeler, who co-owns Rhapsody Fitness on Upper King Street with husband Alan Shaw, said they also made the decision to drop "CrossFit" from their name without hesitation.

"You have to make a decision, and I think indecision is dangerous," Wheeler said. "It was just very clear to us that it didn't align with our values."

Wheeler said they made that announcement to their members Sunday, and the response has been "overwhelmingly positive."

Later in the week, another local gym, Frequency Fitness in Mount Pleasant, said that it "cannot align with a company that doesn't stand for its community and doesn't stand up against racial oppression."

Frequency doesn't plan to renew its affiliation with CrossFit, it said in the post.

Several gyms posted to their social media accounts that, while they denounce Glassman's post, they're still deciding whether or not they will continue to be affiliated with CrossFit.

"We are keeping a very close eye on their response and have every intention of holding them accountable to taking action as it pertains to racism and black lives," reads a Facebook post from Locomotion Fitness in North Charleston. "If their response is not broad and aggressive we will drop our affiliation without hesitation."

Unlike a franchise, CrossFit gyms are independently owned and operated. To use the name "CrossFit" and be officially affiliated, gym owners pay an annual fee to the company's headquarters.

VanNewkirk said his split after a more than decade-long affiliation with the brand is "kind of like a divorce," but he has no doubt it was the right choice.