After COVID-19 delay, Dominion Energy to file for rate hike on SC customers

Dominion Energy South Carolina will apply to state utility regulators for a rate hike as early as next month, pulling the trigger on long-awaited plans that were postponed in April because of COVID-19.

Details of the request, including how much the utility wants to charge its 722,000 customers for electricity, were not included in a brief letter the company filed with the S.C. Public Service Commission on Monday. They will become public when Dominion files its proposal, as early as Aug. 14.

But the proposed hike is expected to be significant, since the utility could seek to charge customers for up to eight years' worth of unrecovered investments and higher operating costs, dating back to when the utility was known as South Carolina Electric and Gas.

Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell has told investors the Virginia-based power giant, which purchased SCE&G in 2019, is "under earning" in South Carolina.

Rate hikes are never popular, but the timing of Dominion's request is tricky for several reasons.

For starters, South Carolina customers aren't overjoyed with Dominion. The Richmond, Va.-based power company's acquisition of SCE&G in early 2019 slashed the utility's power bills but controversially left customers on the hook for SCE&G's failed nuclear project.

Dominion's customers in the state are on the hook to pay $2.3 billion more over the next two decades for the unfinished expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County, a project SCE&G abandoned in July 2017. Customers who finally received some relief from their nuclear-bloated power bills last year are now facing another hike.

And now, South Carolina has suddenly become a difficult place for utilities to do business. After the V.C. Summer debacle, state lawmakers strengthened South Carolina's utility regulators, who had long been criticized for rubber-stamping rate hikes.

Over the past year, state regulators have deeply slashed three straight rate hike requests. The S.C. Public Service Commission — which sets utility rates — cut sharply into the potential profits of Duke Energy and Blue Granite Water Service in earlier rulings. On Monday, the state's utility watchdog, the Office of Regulatory Staff, reached a settlement with Palmetto Utilities Inc. to cut that company's request in half.

Finally, Dominion has the unenviable position of asking customers to pay more money for electricity during an ongoing global health crisis that kickstarted an economic recession. The utility had long planned to seek a rate hike request this summer. But it pushed back the filing in April, citing the COVID-19 pandemic that cost thousands their jobs and businesses.

As the virus took hold in the United States, the company announced in March it would not disconnect electric service for customers who could not pay their bills.

In a statement Monday, Dominion spokeswoman Rhonda O'Banion said the company's request is critical to maintaining electric service and reliability. She said the utility has been "working hard to make sure that our request for a rate review has the least impact possible on customers."

"We recognize that there may never be an ideal time to request a rate review," she said in a written statement. "We have been doing all that we can to help our customers who are struggling financially through the pandemic. No matter the circumstances, our customers continue to count on us to keep the electricity flowing — now more than ever."

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, one of Dominion's loudest critics in the General Assembly, said he wasn't surprised Dominion didn't wait longer to file the rate hike.

"This is Dominion we're talking about," the Edgefield Republican said. "They don't care about any of that stuff."

The rate case will play out over the fall and winter, with the publicly traded utility's expected hikes taking effect as early as March. The request is not expected to cover any costs related to the V.C. Summer project, aside from the transmission lines that were built to carry power from the Midlands site.

Even though the expansion of the Jenkinsville nuclear plant wasn't finished, those lines are still in use, the utility has said. They cost an estimated $700 million.