After busy February, Charleston port expects a springtime slowdown

Following a record month for cargo in February, the Port of Charleston is bracing for a downturn over the next couple of months due to overseas factory shutdowns and fewer container ships as the coronavirus continues to impact global trade.

The port handled 197,214 cargo containers measured in 20-foot increments in February — a 10.7 percent increase over the same month last year. Nearly 1.64 million containers have moved through the port's terminals since the fiscal year started on July 1 — a 4.3 percent jump.

"These volumes are bright spots amid much uncertainty in the global market," said Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority. "While we do expect our volumes will be down in March and April due to impacts from the caronavirus, we anticipate a rebound in May and June to finish the year above (the budgeted) plan."

It takes roughly 30 days for a container ship to reach the U.S. East Coast from China, where the coronavirus originated, which means the manufacturing shutdown in that country will start to be felt in Charleston by mid-March. China is South Carolina's biggest trading partner, sending about $6.5 billion worth of goods through Charleston each year.

Rodolphe Saadé, president of the CMA CGM shipping line, told the Financial Times on Friday that Chinese factories are now operating at 80 percent capacity and should return to normal levels this month. Soren Skou, CEO of the Maersk shipping line, told investors last month that he expects a surge of cargo will follow as manufacturers catch up on missed shipments.

Others aren't as optimistic. Jonathan Gold, vice president for supply chain and customs at the National Retail Federation, said the coronavirus' impact on imports to the U.S. will be greater and longer-lasting than previously expected.

"As factories in China continue to come back online, products are now flowing again," Gold said. "But there are still issues affecting cargo movement, including the availability of truck drivers to move cargo to Chinese ports. Retailers are working with both their suppliers and transportation providers to find paths forward to minimize disruption."

In addition to high cargo levels in Charleston last month, the authority's two rail-served inland ports saw record activity last month. Inland Port Greer in the Upstate moved 13,749 containers between trucks and trains while Inland Port Dillon in the Pee Dee region handled 3,068 moves for the month.

The number of vehicles exported from Charleston, primarily BMW SUVs built in the Upstate and Volvo sedans made in Berkeley County, haven't yet been impacted by coronavirus fears overseas. There were 17,418 vehicles exported in February, even with the same period a year ago.