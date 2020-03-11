After a winning event, Columbia seeks to bring March Madness basketball back to the city

COLUMBIA — The return of NCAA March Madness to Columbia was such a hit that the community's marketing team has applied again to host first- and second-round games.

Last month, Experience Columbia SC completed its application to host NCAA tournaments in men's basketball and four other events from 2023 through 2026. An announcement of the decisions on future tournament sites is due in October from the NCAA, said Bill Ellen, CEO of Experience Columbia SC.

Columbia could get to host March Madness on one or more of those years in Colonial Life Arena depending on what the NCAA decides, Ellen said.

The 2019 tournaments games were the first in South Carolina in decades and only were possible since the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds in 2015. The NCAA had refused to allow championships to be played in the state during the flag controversy.

There will be more competition to host games in the Carolinas than there was last time. When the last set of tournament games was awarded, Charlotte was in the middle of its controversy over its bathroom ordinance that made allowances for transgender people, and a state law was passed to block it. Charlotte lost a number of events during the controversy, including the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

With that controversy settled by state legislation, Charlotte hosted the NBA event in 2019 and again is a bidder for NCAA games, Ellen said. Other cities, including Greenville and Greensboro, N.C., will provide competition for Columbia, he said, but the city's positive feedback on the 2019 weekend should be a reason for Columbia to be hopeful.

"I am very optimistic based on the success we had last year," Ellen said.

The city and its downtown were praised by many participants, including Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Those kind of comments will go a long way toward getting the event again, Ellen said.

The weekend of games was a winner for the region, according to an economic study of its impact. The four-day event drew nearly 48,000 ticket holders, resulting in a hotel occupancy rate of 81.7 percent, according to a study by the University of South Carolina’s College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management. Columbia, which welcomed No. 1 seeds Duke and Virginia, was the most heavily attended regional of any in the 2019 tournament.

With a large arena situated right downtown and next to the convention center, Columbia works well as a venue for the basketball and associated fan events, said Carl Blackstone, CEO of the Columbia Chamber.

The success of the March Madness weekend should give Columbia more confidence to bid for other big events that might have seemed out of reach before, he said. "We have the perfect location."

Hotels could be a challenge again for landing March Madness. The city had to get a waiver for how many full-service hotels it can provide for teams to use to get on the four-game event in 2019. The NCAA wanted a city to have eight such hotels, but the Columbia area had to make do with six.

Columbia is adding hotels, but the NCAA also is requiring more this time, 10. Experience Columbia added hotels that are confirmed to be coming to Columbia soon in its bid, but a waiver again is necessary, even using regional space. Three of the eight hotels to be used are in Lexington County, Ellen said.

The men's tournament is the big prize that the city is bidding for, but the region is pursuing other NCAA regionals and championships, too. The same bid that secured the 2019 March Madness games also will bring the Division II women's golf championship to Richland County's WoodCreek Club in May 2022.

The new bid includes Division I and II women's golf and men's and women's Division II tennis. Which of these events Columbia will get to host will be revealed in October.