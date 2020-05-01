After a banner April, stocks tumble to kick off May; oil giant Exxon pushed into red figures

Stocks fall as firms detail virus fallout
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Friday after Amazon, Exxon and other big companies reported disappointing results, the latest evidence of how the coronavirus pandemic is hobbling the economy and hurting corporate earnings.
A day after closing out its best month since 1987, the S&P 500 opened May by falling 2.8 percent. The slide gave the benchmark index its second-straight weekly loss.
The selling accelerated as the day went on, with energy stocks taking the biggest losses. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big slice of the decline.
Amazon sank 7.6 percent after it reported profit for the latest quarter that fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. A sharp increase in costs related to providing deliveries safely during the pandemic outweighed a big increase in revenue. The retail giant's movements have an outsized sway on the S&P 500 because it's the third-largest company in the index.
"We all had these great expectations for Amazon," said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade. "The stock ran up amazingly because we were expecting their earnings to be good."
Disappointing company results weren't the only drag on stocks Friday. Shares of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla slid 10.3 percent after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the price was too high.
Falling oil demand spurs Exxon loss
NEW YORK — Profits fell at Exxon Mobil as the global pandemic began to erode oil demand.
The oil giant lost $610 million in the first quarter, the company said Friday. Revenue was $56.16 billion, down 12 percent from the same quarter in 2019.
Fewer people flew or drove as the world fought to contain the spread of COVID-19, decreasing the need for jet fuel and gasoline. That resulted in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on prices and margins, Exxon CEO Darren Woods said.
Despite plummeting demand, Exxon's rigs produced 4 million barrels per day of oil, up 2 percent from the same time last year.
"While we manage through these challenging times, we are not losing sight of the long-term fundamentals that drive our business," Woods said. "Economic activity will return, and populations and standards of living will increase, which will in turn drive demand for our products and a recovery of the industry."
Manufacturing falls again amid virus
WASHiNGTON — U.S. manufacturing retreated again in April, a victim of economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Friday that its manufacturing index dropped to 41.5 last month from 49.1 in March. Anything below 50 signals contraction.
The news was bad across the board: Production, new orders, hiring and export orders all fell faster in April than they did in March.
Economists had expected an even bigger drop.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantines, travel restrictions and business closings imposed to combat it have hammered global manufacturers, disrupting their access to supplies and crushing demand for their products.
Construction spending rose slightly in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged up 0.9 percent in March as building activity escaped the early impacts of the coronavirus shutdowns.
The Commerce Department said that the increase followed a 2.5 percent drop in spending in February. Economists had been forecasting another decline in March as the efforts to contain the spread of the virus started to take hold.
While the overall figure did not decline in March, analysts believe big drops in activity will start showing up in the April report given the impacts already seen in other parts of the economy.
For March, residential construction rose up 2.3 percent as strength in apartment construction offset a drop in single-family homes. Nonresidential construction fell 1.3 percent, with spending for hotels and office buildings both declining. Spending for government projects was up 1.6 percent in March.
Tyson to start reopening Ind. pork plant
CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Tyson Foods announced Friday that it will be reopening its plant in Cass County's Logansport with limited production after nearly 900 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.
The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak, and all workers were tested for COVID-19. The decision to reopen followed a tour with local health and government officials and a union representative.
The company said it has taken additional measures to ensure a safe work environment. It also plans to have designated monitors to help enforce social distancing.
Blue Bell pleads in listeria case; ex-CEO charged
AUSTIN — A Texas ice cream company has pleaded guilty to distributing contaminated goods, and its former CEO has been charged with conspiracy and attempted wire fraud in connection to a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead, federal prosecutors announced Friday.
Blue Bell Creameries agreed to pay more than $19 million in fines and forfeiture as part of a plea agreement on two misdemeanor counts for shipping contaminated ice cream, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Former CEO Paul Kruse was charged with seven felonies for allegedly concealing what the company knew about the listeria contamination. The case was filed in a federal court in Austin.
Kruse's lawyer, Chris Flood, said his client is innocent and that he and other Blue Bell employees "did the best they could with the information they had at the time."
The company said in a statement Friday that it "learned hard lessons" from the outbreak and that food safety is its "highest priority."
PG&E to purge most of its board
BERKELEY, Calif. — PG&E will sweep out three-fourths of its board of directors in an attempt to start with a mostly clean slate after the nation’s largest utility emerges from bankruptcy.
The decision announced Friday as part of quarterly earnings will leave just three of PG&E’s 14 current board members in place. The San Francisco company is trying to win court approval for its bankruptcy plan by June 30.
PG&E went bankrupt after years of neglect culminated in its fraying electrical grid igniting a series of deadly Northern California wildfires.
Bud parent wins latest beer war round
MADISON, Wis. — A federal appeals court has struck down a lower court’s ruling in favor of brewing giant Molson Coors, determining that Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch can advertise and use packaging implying that its rival beers contain corn syrup.
The order Friday from a three-judge panel on the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals overturns a federal judge’s ruling from September in Wisconsin. The appeals court says, “If Molson Coors does not like the sneering tone of Anheuser-Busch’s ads, it can mock Bud Light in return.”