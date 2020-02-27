After 15-year wait, hospital company moving forward with plans to build in Upstate SC

After years of legal challenges, a hospital company with a presence in South Carolina says plans are moving forward to build a long-awaited medical center in Fort Mill near Charlotte.

Tenet Healthcare said in a financial disclosure Monday its trials in the court system are over, and "we are in the development and design stage for the new hospital."

Tenet owns 65 hospitals in nine states, according to its most recent financial disclosure, including four in South Carolina. Locally, Tenet operates East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Since it first expressed interest in building a hospital in Fort Mill, the city's growth has made it an even more attractive market for hospitals looking to serve Charlotte commuters: the Medical University of South Carolina's Board of Trustees recently approved a $10 million purchase of a plot of land in nearby Indian Land where it hopes to build a hospital of its own.

"It's a very great location, and it fits the need," Ronald Rittenmeyer, CEO of Tenet Health, said in a call with investors last year. "It would fill out what we would want to do in that area."

The hospital company's path to approval for the project was winding.

It first applied to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which has to approve all new hospital projects, in 2005. The project is an extension of its 288-bed Piedmont Medical Center in nearby Rock Hill, which is still the only full-service hospital in York County.

But two other hospital systems, Presbyterian Healthcare System and Carolinas Healthcare System, also applied to build in Fort Mill that year, according to court documents. Tenet won the rights to the project in 2006, but the other two hospital companies appealed the decision, and a legal back-and-forth carried on for years in the state's administrative law court.

Presbyterian Healthcare System eventually withdrew its application to build, but Carolinas Healthcare System, now Atrium Health, continued to fight the Tenet project. Atrium Health operates more than a dozen hospitals in the Charlotte area.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court of South Carolina decided in Tenet's favor about a year ago.

Tenet says it will submit more plans to the health department this year, and once approved, construction will take up to two years and cost $150 million. A spokeswoman for Tenet Healthcare didn't return questions Wednesday about the hospital's other details.

Between 2010 and 2019, the population of Fort Mill grew by 72 percent, up to nearly 20,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Tenet's plans to build a 100-bed hospital haven't changed, however.

MUSC's project is also tied to one of its existing properties: The Charleston-based public nonprofit bought Lancaster Medical Center from Community Health Systems last year, in a deal that included three other hospitals across the state. During a board meeting two weeks ago, MUSC Health CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said the new hospital would give MUSC a presence in the northern part of the county, where more of the population lives.

MUSC will also need to secure permission from the state's health department.