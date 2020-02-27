After 15-year wait, East Cooper Medical parent set to build Upstate SC hospital

After years of litigation, the parent of East Cooper Medical Center is moving head with plans to build a long-delayed hospital in Fort Mill.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. said in a disclosure to investors this week that the legal challenges that had held up the $150 million project are behind it and that "we are in the development and design stage for the new hospital."

Tenet owns 65 medical centers in nine states, including four in South Carolina. In addition to the Mount Pleasant hospital, the others are in Bluffton, Hardeeville and Rock Hill.

Since Tenet first expressed interest in the Fort Mill project, the city's growth has made it an even more attractive market for health care providers given its proximity to the fast-growing Charlotte area.

Between 2010 and 2019, the population in Fort Mill swelled by 72 percent, up to nearly 20,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"It's a very great location, and it fits the need," Tenet CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer said in a call with investors last year. "It would fill out what we would want to do in that area."

The Medical University of South Carolina has taken notice as well. Its board recently approved a $10 million land purchase in nearby Indian Land, where it, too, hopes to build a hospital.

The 100-bed Tenet expansion has been in the works for about 15 years. The company first applied to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, which has to approve all new hospital projects, in 2005.

The project is an extension of its 288-bed Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, the only full-service hospital in York County.

But two other medical providers, Presbyterian Healthcare System and Carolinas Healthcare System, also applied to build in Fort Mill that year, according to court documents.

Tenet secured approval for its deal in 2006, but the other companies appealed the decision. A legal back-and-forth carried on for years in the state's Administrative Law Court system.

Presbyterian Healthcare eventually withdrew its plans, but Carolinas Healthcare continued to contest the Tenet project. The company, now called Atrium Health, operates more than a dozen hospitals in the Charlotte area.

The dispute eventually made its way to the S.C. Supreme Court, which ruled in Tenet's favor about a year ago.

The company said it will submit more plans to the state health department this year. Once they are approved, construction will take up to two years.

A Tenet spokeswoman didn't respond to questions Wednesday about the proposed hospital.