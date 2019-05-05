A well-known filmmaker, author and historian best known for his PBS series "Finding Your Roots," is joining the team behind Charleston's in-progress International African American Museum for a public event this week.
The museum's curator, Joy Bivins, will host a "fireside chat" with historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on Thursday, May 9, at the College of Charleston's Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center.
Gates's recently-aired documentary series, "Reconstruction: America After the Civil War," features an interview with museum CEO Michael Boulware Moore, who is a descendant of Robert Smalls, a former slave from Beaufort who famously stole a Confederate ship during the Civil War and later became one of the first African American members of Congress.
The opening shots of the documentary series show Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. Gates begins the program by explaining that, to begin to understand tragedies driven by racially motivated hatred, understanding Reconstruction Era history is critical.
The release of the series coincided with the recent renaming of a National Park Service attraction in Beaufort County. The Reconstruction Era National Monument, now the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, was established in early 2017 with the goal of elevating the story of Reconstruction in the Lowcountry. The park is on its way to becoming fully operational soon.
Gates and fellow noted filmmaker Ken Burns have supported the Charleston museum project before. In 2015, the PBS colleagues headlined a fundraiser for the museum at the Gaillard Center. Both also appeared in a promotional video for the museum.
At Thursday's event, Gates will also be signing copies of his new book, "Stony the Road," which is a companion to the documentary series. Book sales will begin at 6 p.m., and the program will start around 7 p.m., followed by time for Q&A.
Up for approval
A 50-room hotel planned for a former family-owned furniture store downtown will come before the city's Board of Zoning Appeals for review this week.
The mixed-used development is proposed for the Dixie Furniture building. The property, which is at 529 King Street, sits between the newly-opened outdoor retailer Orvis and a boutique clothing store.
The shuttered Morris Sokol furniture store across the street, where a similar mixed-use plan has been proposed, may also include a boutique lodging.
Charleston's Board of Architectural Review already granted conceptual approval for the design of the 529 King project in March. Plans include two first-floor retail stores with guest rooms upstairs. A couple of penthouse suites will fill a half-story above the fourth floor.
The New York-based architecture firm Morris Adjmi Architects is collaborating with Charleston's LS3P Associates Ltd. on the design. Members of the city's detail-driven architectural board praised the plans during their review. Few notes were given for improvements, but the plans will still need to pass two more BAR reviews before moving forward.
Ultimate Outsiders
A Charleston couple recently marked a milestone for South Carolina State Parks by becoming the 999th and 1,000th people to complete its Ultimate Outsider program.
The program, which was launched about four years ago, encourages participants to visit all 47 of South Carolina's state parks. Visits are marked by stamps on a special booklet, and the last visit is verified by a signature from a park ranger.
The reward is typically a free T-shirt signifying official "Ultimate Outsider" status, but for Bill and Laura Peterson, the feat was also marked by a guided tour of St. Phillips Island with parks director Paul McCormack.
The remote island, which was once billionaire Ted Turner's private getaway, was purchased by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism in 2017 and was first opened for ranger-led tours late last fall.
According to a State Parks post about the occasion, the couple's favorite parks, which they visited over a three-year period, included Table Rock State Park in Pickens County, Oconee State Park in Mountain Rest and Jones Gap State Park in Greenville County.