Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.