LAURENS — Pay in Laurens is rising faster than anywhere else in the Upstate after a reinvention that led to a boom in manufacturing growth. Forty percent of the county's workforce now have jobs in manufacturing, according to the Laurens County Development Corp.

With an economy that was centered on its historic textile mills and the railroads that run right through the towns of Laurens and Clinton, Laurens County found itself needing to reinvent its industrial base.

The Upstate county found that it did have strengths to use, however: plenty of affordable rural land near the key interstate connections between Greenville, Spartanburg and Columbia.

To replace the textile work that went overseas, Laurens County has built a new core of modern manufacturing in the past decade. In that time, the county's direct efforts have added more than 4,000 jobs, not counting spinoffs, and about $1.4 billion of investment.

In the past five years, four manufacturers moved into spaces that the county's economic development authority launched as speculative buildings that usually take months before landing a tenant. Other companies have decided the county works for them as a site, too.

The economic impact of this growth for Laurens County has been sizable.

The investments have brought the higher salaries that are associated with manufacturing: wages in the county rose 36 percent between 2013 and 2017, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"We have definitely punched above our weight," said Jonathan Coleman, executive director of the county's development corporation. “I’d put what we’ve done up against any county except Spartanburg and Charleston.”

Many of those new manufacturers have come to town in the past five years, Coleman said. The county has been able to attract a set of manufacturing companies from different industries with only one of its companies being a direct supplier to BMW's huge assembly plant in Greer in neighboring Spartanburg County.

“We make everything from cakes to transmissions," Coleman said.

One of the keys to Laurens County's success has been location, economic development officials say. The county is in the heart of the Upstate and the I-385 connection between Greenville and Columbia runs right through it.

"Laurens County is really well-positioned," said John Lummus, CEO of the Upstate Alliance, the regional economic development group.

The interstate connections have helped the county both to attract manufacturers and to bring in its workforce, Coleman said. Despite the county's relatively small population, the interstate connection means that about 600,000 people, toward Greenville and Columbia, live within a half-hour's drive of its industrial locations, Coleman said.

Greenville County also has comparatively little affordable land for new industrial projects, so Laurens County is working to attract more attention from developers there.

"We are not Greenville County, but we embrace being right next to it," Coleman said.

The county has taken chances by constructing mid-sized buildings from 50,000 to 70,000 square feet that are expandable without having a tenant in place, Coleman said.

That plan certainly was an act of faith for the first few, Coleman said, but the county found that it was able to fill in the structures quickly. Such speculative building projects are necessary to get the attention of businesses considering expansion, Lummus said.

"Some counties don't have the political wherewithal to do it," Lummus said. "You have to have spec buildings to get people to look at you."

Other manufacturers to come to the county include CeramTec, a German maker of ceramics, and Yanfeng, which creates furnishing for auto interiors.

Such growth also has meant high demand for workers with the necessary skills, especially as the state's unemployment rate dropped to 2.4 percent and the county's fell to 2.3 percent at the end of last year.

The 2015 move to the county by ZF, a transmissions maker for automakers, prompted a more serious look at how the county could train workers, Coleman said. ZF employs about 2,600 workers at its Laurens County plant in Gray Court.

In 2012, Piedmont Technical College opened the Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Laurens as a place to prepare workers for ZF, but it has become a place to train the county's diverse manufacturing workforce.

The county, working with private donors, has encouraged middle and high school students to pursue higher education, hoping in part to encourage them to help fill these jobs.

Students from the county can get a two-year degree from Piedmont Tech at no cost, relying on a combination of financial aid and donated money. There are no limits on students' majors to receive the tuition support.

The hope is that they will take on those local jobs and come to live in the county.

Laurens native Nathan Senn, 36, attended the Charleston School of Law, then stayed in the Lowcountry for a decade. Growth, traffic and rising costs made him think instead of returning to his hometown.

"I didn't want to wait in line to go to dinner on a Tuesday night," Senn said.

Elected mayor of Laurens in 2019, he hopes to encourage more people, including those who grew up there and left, to move there.

One key to making that easier: adding more middle-class housing that might appeal to those taking these new jobs. Laurens has many big, old Victorian homes and some subsidized housing, but not much good housing in between, Senn said.

The manufacturing boost to the economy has changed the thinking in the community, Senn said. "There's definitely a renewed sense of growth."