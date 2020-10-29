Aerospace now a $29B industry in SC; Boeing 'critical' to growth, and so is military

Over the last decade, South Carolina's aerospace industry has outpaced other parts of the economy in job growth and now has a nearly $29 billion economic impact and supports 136,244 jobs, according to an analysis released Thursday.

The Charleston region, home to what will be the exclusive assembly site for Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner once the program is consolidated, has the highest aerospace employment in the state.

The study from the S.C. Council on Competitiveness, a pro-business group that includes S.C. Aerospace, was last updated two years ago. It now includes data from 2009 through 2019.

That means the analysis doesn't take into account the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it does paint a picture of how the industry has changed in the last decade, particularly on the private sector side after Boeing opened its factory.

The aerospace cluster is broken into two main components: private businesses, referred to as the "aerospace core," and military aviation.

More than half of the impact from aerospace in the Palmetto State can be attributed to defense sources, but contributions from the private sector have been growing, said Joey Von Nessen, a University of South Carolina economist who presented the report at the virtual South Carolina Manufacturing Conference & Expo on Thursday.

Over the last 10 years, the so-called aerospace core as a percentage of the total impact has nearly doubled to almost 46 percent.

Boeing is a large part of that, Von Nessen said, and that's clear from job counts. Employment growth in the core group, including Boeing, was 10.7 percent from 2009 to 2019, compared to a 2 percent overall increase in employment for the state.

Without Boeing, that number would be 6.6 percent for the aerospace core.

"Boeing is a critical component of aerospace growth and expansion that South Carolina has seen in the last decade," Von Nessen said. "However, we're also seeing growth independent of Boeing. It's not exclusively about Boeing."

There has also been "sizable growth" in defense contractors that support major military installations in the state, Von Nessen noted.

When jobs are added in aerospace, that's a high-impact win, Von Nessen said, because of the "multiplier effect" the industry has, meaning the other jobs that are created as a result of those new positions.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

In aerospace, that multiplier is 2.7 which factors out to an additional 17 jobs for every 10 jobs added to the industry. The average multiplier in South Carolina is substantially lower, about 1.6, Von Nessen said.

"Aerospace, in effect, has an ability to scale up employment in ways that few other industries can match, which is another reason why it's such a strong and important component to economic growth in South Carolina," he said.

Compensation in the sector has also been on the rise. Aerospace jobs in South Carolina paid, on average, more than $81,000 a year last year, an increase of about $2,500 from two years prior. That’s compared to an average wage of $45,000 across all industries and close to $60,000 for manufacturing, according to the analysis from the Council on Competitiveness.

SC Aerospace Employment Charleston: 71,055 Military: 48,623 Aerospace Core: 22,432

71,055 Midlands: 25,808 Military: 23,769 Aerospace Core: 2,039

25,808 Upstate: 25,012 Military: N/A Aerospace Core: 25,012

25,012 Source: S.C. Council on Competitiveness aerospace economic impact study, data through 2019

Charleston leads the state with its concentration of employees in the aerospace core — not a surprise, Von Nessen said, given Boeing's presence in North Charleston — followed by the Upstate. But, when measuring the number of private sector aerospace firms, the Upstate comes out on top with 33 percent of firms in South Carolina compared to Charleston's 21 percent.

The Midlands are comparable to the Upstate in total aerospace employment, but differs on where those jobs are coming from. About 92 percent of the Midlands' aerospace jobs are tied to the military. All of the Upstate's jobs in the sector are coming from the aerospace core.

In Charleston, it's a mix. Around 68 percent of aerospace jobs are on the military side with the rest coming from the private sector. Both are critical to the growth of aerospace in the region, Von Nessen said.

The "major weakness" in South Carolina's aerospace industry is in the supply chain, Von Nessen said. While other segments of aerospace manufacturing have been growing, auxiliary manufacturing for the segment has not. Focusing on expanding that supply chain is a way the state can get "the biggest bang for the buck," potentially growing the industry's impact by up to 10 percent based on current manufacturing levels.

That's an opportunity Stephen Astemborski, director of S.C. Aerospace, pointed to in the days after Boeing announced it was going to bring all work for the 787 Dreamliner to South Carolina, ending a setup that has split production between plants in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.

The constituent of Boeing employees on the West Coast who are assigned to the 787 is about 900 workers, a possible reflection of the jobs that could eventually make their way to the Lowcountry after the consolidation.

That's not in sight now, though, as the company continues to tighten its belt in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Boeing announced Wednesday that it would shed 7,000 more jobs than previously predicted.

Steve Townes, CEO of Ranger Aerospace in Greenville, was bullish about the employment outlook for aerospace in South Carolina in his comments after Von Nessen's presentation. Townes pointed to the state's seven aviation high schools and other workforce development programs launched in recent years.

"As an employer and a CEO in the aerospace industry, I can say to students and young people, if you learn how to work in this industry, it's very likely you'll have a well-paid job for life," he said.