The cost of visiting Fort Moultrie will climb as part of a National Park Service plan to boost revenue and address a hefty maintenance backlog at its properties.
The admission fee for entry to the historic site will increase to $10 from $3 over the next two years to comply with a new fee structure.
Fort Moultrie, the first fort on Sullivan’s Island and part of Fort Sumter National Monument, is one of 117 federally owned sites nationwide to implement price increases.
Since 2005, the rate has been $5 per family, $3 for individuals and $1 for adults over 61. The family and senior options will be eliminated when the admission increases to $7 on Jan. 1, 2019.
Children 15 and younger will still be able to visit the site for free. Passes that are good for a year of admission to Fort Moultrie can be purchased for $20.
Admission costs will then rise again in 2020, bringing regular adult admission to $10 and annual passes to $35.
"We know it seems like a big increase," said Tracy Stakely, superintendent at Fort Sumter National Monument. "But it's been a long time since the fee has gone up."
To help account for change in price, Stakely said, admission will now be valid for five consecutive days instead of one.
The fee increases will only affect Fort Moultrie, he said. Visitors to Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor will only pay the ferry cost.
Like all Park Services sites that charge admission, 80 percent of the revenue goes back to the site where that money was generated. The remaining 20 percent supports the federal agency's 300 parks that don’t charge entry fees.
Fort Sumter National Monument uses most revenue from Fort Moultrie to maintain its historic structures, Stakely said. Some of the funds are also used to create new brochures and Junior Ranger booklets.
The National Parks Service, said that its 417 sites have a combined backlog of more than $11.6 billion in repair and maintenance needs. That’s due, in part, to strain from higher foot traffic over the last several years and to federal budget constraints.
The fee increases were first introduced in an October 2017 plan that called for peak-season hikes at 17 national parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite Park and Yellowstone. Under the proposal, prices would have doubled at some parks, jumping from $30 for one vehicle to $70. A public backlash prompted the Parks Service to walk that proposal back, releasing its more modest incremental price increase structure.
The resulting fee schedule raised most prices by $5 or $10 and took effect early this summer. Fees at other sites that weren’t in line with the standardized system, like Fort Moultrie, are being phased in.
In addition to Fort Sumter National Monument, the Parks Service also operates the Charles Pinckney Historic Site in Mount Pleasant, which is free to visitors.
Fort Moultrie, first built as a Palmetto-log structure in 1776, was restored to guide visitors backward through time from its World War II-era entrance to its origins in the American Revolution. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.