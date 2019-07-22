While passengers at Charleston International look at the flight boards for the latest arrival and departure times, Martha Ralston eyes the walls, columns and even the floors for money-making potential.
The airport's advertising sales manager wants to make sure any empty space that doesn't have images or graphics can be maximized for marketing — without overdoing it.
For instance, the tabletop charging stations at the 15 boarding gates market alcoholic beverages from Charleston Distilling Co.
While passengers wait for a flight and charge their phones, they can be reminded to "Drink First Class" with Jasper's Gin or some of the company's other libations.
Ahead of the Wine and Food Festival, vinyl floor pieces showcased food offerings underfoot.
"I like to get creative on things we can do," Ralston said.
Charleston County Aviation Authority, which owns and operates the airport, realized the revenue potential from passengers walking, sitting, eating and waiting in the terminal, an audience that's expected to approach 5 million this year.
After the $200 million expansion and overhaul of the terminal was completed in 2016, the agency took over the marketing sales from an outside firm to retain more money in-house.
Taking off
During the past fiscal year, which ended June 30, the airport authority collected more than $800,000 in advertising revenue — or about 1.2% of its operating budget for that period — from a mix of public agencies, schools and private companies, according to finance director Doug Boston.
In 2016, as the terminal was still in the throes of construction, it collected nothing.
Over the next 12 months, it could bring in $900,000.
Boston expects revenue to continue to grow, topping out at about $1.1 million as advertising space is maximized.
Restaurants, colleges, tourist attractions and even a rental bicycle business from across the region and one school from as far away as the Upstate want to get their names in front of a growing captive audience.
"It's a great place to market yourself," Ralston said as she stands under the State Ports Authority's ad on the four overhead walls of the skylight in Concourse A. "It's an investment."
The SPA, one of the state's huge economy drivers, also advertises in a similar space in the Concourse B skylight, paying $1,500 a month for each of the two advertising areas.
In the high-traffic atrium area where restaurants are located behind security, large overhead walls on either end are sold for $3,500 a month.
Advertising on one side is the College of Charleston's master's in business administration program while the other showcases the new 1,000-home Kiawah River development rising on Johns Island.
"It's the biggest traffic spot," Ralston said as passengers all have to come through the area either to get to their gates, grab a bite to eat or exit from the secure side to make their way to the exits and the baggage claim area.
Near the dome, departing ticket holders are greeted by large overhead images touting Daniel Island software firm Benefitfocus Inc.
Carousel of ads
On screens in the baggage claim area, rotating advertisements for restaurants, housing developments and attractions can be found above the carousels and on large still images along the walls.
On the display for the town of Mount Pleasant, an image of Shem Creek and a boat is shown with the words, "Where boarding is always first class."
Holy Spokes in downtown Charleston places bicycles and verbiage atop each baggage carousel, aimed at visitors coming to the downtown area who want to get around on two wheels.
"We capture locals and visitors alike here," Ralston said.
On some of the overhead monitors, screens flash a new advertiser every 10 seconds.
"It's long enough to see something new while you are waiting for your bags to arrive," she said.
Helen Hill, the region's chief tourism official and a member of the airport board, jokingly said recently that Ralston would put ads on every available vacant space if she were allowed.
Moderate approach
While Ralston aims to be creative, she said it's important to be selective.
"We can't get over-saturated," she said. "With all the windows everywhere, it keeps it spread out and not everywhere in your face."
Ralston recently tested new digital advertising on a corner wall next to Burger King, where travelers turn to make their way to and from Concourse B's 10 gates.
She placed an ad for the South Carolina Aquarium in the space and immediately noticed a child pointing to an alligator in the image. The mother then jotted down some information before heading on.
"That showed me that the space would work," Ralston said.
It was recently used for the U.S Women's Open Golf Championship, played in late spring at the Country Club of Charleston.
Wheeling and dealing
In the baggage claim area, a Volvo sedan sits along the front wall in a highly visible area leading to the rental car pavilion.
Airport CEO Paul Campbell, who's also a state lawmaker, said the Aviation Authority worked with the S.C. Commerce Department to offer Volvo the display opportunity for one year free. It was part of the recruitment effort in 2015 for the automaker's new assembly plant in Berkeley County.
Volvo placed the car there this past spring in conjunction with the Volvo Car Open women's tennis tournament on Daniel Island.
"If they want to keep it there after a year, they will pay us by the month," Campbell said.
Campbell said it's not limited to Volvo.
"If somebody wants to display a car in the airport and pay us some money, I would do it in a heartbeat," he said.
Down Concourse B, the College of Charleston advertises on four columns along the windows overlooking the jets parked at the terminal.
On the opposite side along the wall, static ads for the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, chemical-maker Ingevity Corp., downtown women's shop Spartina 449, Croghan's Jewel Box and even Wofford College of Spartanburg are placed on either side of some of the art pieces made in Charleston.
"We didn't want it all to be ads," Ralston said, "so we broke it up with artwork."
Seeing results
Croghan's has been overwhelmed with the response since placing the ad at the airport about 18 months ago.
"We get business from it very often," said Rhett Outten, co-owner of the King Street jewelry store.
She said people take pictures of the ad and call the shop saying they want a bracelet shown in the promotion or one of the other items in the ad.
"It's such a large piece of real estate, we wanted to make sure it had a picture of our store and something typical of Charleston," Outten said.
One image was taken inside a Charleston house so it feels like somebody's living room.
"When you walk by, we wanted it to feel like a little piece of Charleston," Outten said.
At the end of Concourse B, digital displays market some of the carriers that fly people to 31 airports in 27 cities across the country and across the Atlantic since British Airways now flies nonstop from Charleston to London.
"This is where we promote the airlines," Ralston said.
The Citadel markets itself there as well.
"When someone is interested in advertising at the airport, I always do a walk-through with them," she said. "I want to hear what they want. It sometimes sells itself."
Fees are based on airports of similar size, but Ralston also looked at the major airports in the U.S. for advertising because, in her words, "We are now a world-class airport."