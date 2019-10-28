The owner of five South Carolina shopping centers is likely keeping an eye on a potential troublemaker as the busy holiday sales season approaches.

Not a shoplifter.

Rather, an activist investor known for restructuring debt and shaking up struggling commercial real estate companies.

Michael Ashner of Exeter Capital Investors and Winthrop Realty Partners has disclosed a nearly 6 percent position in CBL Properties, which owns 108 U.S. retail centers.

In South Carolina, the Tennessee-based landlord controls more than 2.1 million square feet, including Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and a half-ownership stake in Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall, the largest enclosed shopping destinations in the state.

CBL has become vulnerable because of its stock price, which has suffered in recent years as the growth of e-commerce has up-ended the brick-and-mortar side of the retail industry.

The company's shares reached their last peak in 2013, when they fetched about $25. By this summer, they had dipped to 77 cents — so low that the New York Stock Exchange formally threatened to delist them. But news of Ashner's sudden interest nudged the price above $1, putting CBL back in the Big Board's good graces as of a few weeks ago.

He swooped in near the bottom, paying less than $1 each on average for 10.35 million shares between June and August, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In that document, he said he felt CBL's stock was "undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity." He also anticipated holding "constructive" talks with management and directors about the company's underperformance, business strategy, board makeup, capital structure and "the evaluation of strategic alternatives."

Ashner told The Wall Street Journal that he's not seeking an outright sale. While offering few details, he noted that CBL "has a long runway to transform the properties for the 21st-century consumer," suggesting he wants the company to quickly reposition some of its shopping centers for other uses.

"We are seriously hopeful that we can work together with management to exploit all the opportunities for shareholders that we see here," he told the Journal.

Asked whether it has communicated with its new investor, the company declined to comment last week.

CBL has been a major player on the South Carolina retail landscape for decades. It made one of its biggest deals when it snapped up Northwoods Mall and Citadel Mall in early 2001. It then developed the Coastal Grand project. The company also owns one other Myrtle Beach retail center and two in the Spartanburg area.

CBL's SC assets Coastal Grand Mall , Myrtle Beach: 1.04 million square feet of gross leasable space

, Myrtle Beach: 1.04 million square feet of gross leasable space Northwoods Mall , North Charleston: 772,684 square feet

, North Charleston: 772,684 square feet Westgate Crossing , Spartanburg: 158,262 square feet

, Spartanburg: 158,262 square feet WestGate Mall , Spartanburg: 158,200 square feet

, Spartanburg: 158,200 square feet Coastal Grand Crossing, Myrtle Beach: 35,013 square feet

In recent years, CBL has been shrinking its portfolio — it has shed about 40 properties since 2015 — to focus on its strongest performers.

It hasn't ignored the redevelopment trend. For example, CBL said on Oct. 15 that an Aloft hotel will be built at retail center it owns in its hometown of Chattanooga. And last month, it announced it had inked deals covering 825,000 square feet at about a dozen sites with entertainment tenants, including a Round1 Bowling complex that's coming to Northwoods Mall.

“These new users facilitate the transformation of our properties from traditional, retail-based enclosed malls to mixed-use, experiential suburban town centers," CEO Stephen Lebovitz said in a statement.

One property that CBL won't have an opportunity to turn around is Citadel Mall. The company walked away from the ailing suburban shopping center in 2013, after defaulting on the $68 million loan balance.

The CBL portion of the West Ashley property, which didn't include the major anchor stores, has since been sold.

And as fate would have it, the buyer seem to be betting the future of their "Epic Center" project on what Ashner called "the 21st-century consumer." The long-term plan calls for spicing up the mall's retail bones by adding a dash of residences, hotel rooms, outpatient medical services and other uses.