‘Active adult’ communities multiply to accommodate Charleston’s thriving retiree set

Special to the Post and Courier
Over the past decade, members of the Baby Boomer generation have been drawn to the Charleston region like a sea turtle hatchling to the shoreline. And the Lowcountry’s robust real estate market has adapted to accommodate them, with a proliferation of “active adult” communities that have grown to become fixtures on the area’s landscape.
The Charleston area now boasts 10 neighborhoods that are either age-restricted (reserved solely for those 55 and over) or age-targeted (catering primarily to the same age group) with at least two more in development. Not even the pandemic can slow them down—although the coronavirus outbreak has cut on-site visits to Cresswind Charleston nearly by half, sales in the 55-plus community in Summerville have still increased by 25 percent.
“Usually you can correlate one with the other, but this year it’s the exact opposite,” said Jeff Vandeweil, Cresswind Charleston community director for Kolter Homes. “People are buying homes sight unseen, virtually, right now. It’s like nothing I’ve seen in the business, and I’ve been in it 20-something years. Usually when somebody’s buying a home, they’re coming to look at it in person. It’s just a different time.”
It’s a trend that speaks to how rooted such communities have become in the Charleston area, which was already a favorite among retirees due to its mild climate, history, recreation options and access to good healthcare. “They will continue to take on a larger role in the housing market,” said agent Ursula Erichsen of Carolina One Real Estate. “More and more of these communities will show up for sure in the Tri-County area.”
A bevy of Baby Boomers
Charleston’s popularity among Baby Boomers is evident in the age of those who have relocated to the area over the past decade. The largest single group came from transplants in the 65-69 range, which accounted for nearly 18,000 new residents between 2009 and 2019, according to the Charleston Regional Data Center. Not far behind was the 70-72 age group, which accounted for over 17,000 new residents over that same span.
Charleston’s growth rates in both of those age ranges over the past decade—70.5 percent in the 65-69 range, and a staggering 97.3 percent in the 70-74 range—has been explosive compared to the rest of the country. The region now has over 181,000 Baby Boomers, people born between 1946 and 1964, who would span the ages of 56 to 74 today.
That growth can be seen in real estate trends like the 238 homes sold in designated 55-plus communities between September of 2019 and September of 2020, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Although most of the area’s 55-plus communities are located near Summerville and Moncks Corner—such as Del Webb at Nexton, Del Webb at Cane Bay, Four Seasons at the Lakes at Cane Bay, Pines at Gahagan, Cresswind and Carillion at the Ponds—the concept is expanding to planned neighborhoods like The Enclave on Johns Island and The Retreat at Carolina Park in Mount Pleasant.
“The Charleston region continues to grow in the 55-plus age group, which now includes not only the Baby Boomer generation, but also the Gen-Xers who are just turning 55,” said agent Cindy Nye of Elaine Brabham and Associates. “With approximately 92 million U.S. citizens falling within this demographic, I feel sure we will continue to see a demand for not only 55-plus communities, but also for homes which make it easy to age in place.”
Some of Charleston’s 55-plus communities are beginning to see their first signs of turnover, where residents who bought them 15 years ago are selling to those who are recently retired. And the majority of people buying homes in 55-plus neighborhoods are those moving to Charleston for the first time, said Lindsey Martin of Carolina Elite Real Estate and the Martin Freeman Group.
“Like any neighborhood, I think we're seeing some transition and turnover,” Martin said. “The equalizer in these neighborhoods, and the reason more and more can be built and expect successful sales, is that Charleston continues to be a retirement hotbed and these neighborhoods are an attractive buy to those relocating to Charleston for the very first time.”
That carefree lifestyle
In the 55-plus communities that are age restricted, one member of the household must be 55 or older in order to qualify to live there. A few, Martin said, will make concessions to a prospective homeowner who is 50 or over. Buyers must provide identification when purchasing the home to prove they meet the age restriction. Children under the age of 19 are typically limited to a 90-day stay, but they cannot live there.
Being surrounded by neighbors who are all of similar age is seen as one of the benefits of 55-plus communities. Another is the range of activities offered—they are called “active adult” neighborhoods, after all—by communities that typically feature expansive amenity centers, pools, a range of scheduled classes and gatherings, perhaps large kitchen areas for cooking demonstrations, and a “lifestyle director” to coordinate it all.
Those amenities are “huge when (prospective buyers) are making that decision,” said Vandeweil. “Some communities offer indoor pools, so if you’re an avid swimmer and you want to swim year-round, that might be a big draw. Pickleball is a big deal in that demographic right now. We send all of our potential buyers to our amenity center to meet with our lifestyle director and kind of see what activities we have on tap throughout the year. They definitely do their due diligence in comparing us to other communities in terms of what’s being offered.”
The type of activities offered can depend on what residents want—Del Webb in Cane Bay Plantation, for example, has over 100 chartered recreation and social clubs—and what’s popular in other communities, as neighborhoods try to stay competitive by keeping up on trends. Amenities can also extend to lawn care, exterior home maintenance and security, reinforcing the idea of a carefree lifestyle that’s also reflected in home floor plans that are typically single story and feature lots of storage.
“Most people are downsizing, so they’re looking for a little less square footage, typically,” Vandeweil said. “But they still want storage, and we have a bonus room option. Most people are looking for that carefree, ranch-style house.”
The trend in general residential real estate toward home offices—borne of more employees working from home during the pandemic—can be accommodated in 55-plus neighborhoods by employing a bonus room or extra bedroom as an office or computer room. Many buyers look for flexible spaces such as dens and sunrooms that can tailored toward a variety of uses, and the desire for outdoor space is “at a premium,” Martin said.
“Most folks unfortunately aren't going to be enjoying being a tourist in their new ‘hometown’ of Charleston, so they want a space that allows them to have a change of scenery right within their own home,” she added. “Screened-in porches, patioscapes, fire pits and outdoor kitchens and fireplaces are very sought-after elements in their new home.”
A model here to stay
When Vandeweil looks at the surge of home purchases he’s seen over the last few months at Cresswind, the pandemic immediately comes to mind. Buyers “are all coming from certain regions of the country,” he said. “I don’t have any scientific proof, but that’s just personal opinion.”
He’s not alone in that assumption. “People who live in high-density locations like Long Island, N.Y., as an example, now have new concerns about what life will look like if the pandemic forces us into quarantine again,” Martin said. “While able, they are making the move south to areas that have been overall less affected by the pandemic. They don't want to live in isolation, though. Staying home is the new going out. They want to stay home with friends and have some responsible socialization.”
Erichsen points out that most of the prospective buyers in 55-plus neighborhoods are already retired, so they’re not impacted by the job losses that followed the onset of the pandemic. Nye said some of her clients are people who grew up in the Charleston area but moved away, and have decided to spend their retirement back home.
In either case, “these are not people ready to put their feet up,” Vandeweil said. “They want the community atmosphere, the amenities, a one-stop shop type place where everybody is within your age demographic—retired, and their children are grown—but they’re not looking for a quiet home in the country. They want to be among people, and playing sports, and making pottery, and doing fitness classes and that sort of thing.”
Age-restricted neighborhood also provide some built-in comfort to transplants who may be moving from far away without knowing anyone in the Charleston area. “For that reason, they seek out these lifestyle neighborhoods where they're amongst like-minded individuals in a similar stage of life who also are looking for new friendships and connections,” Martin said.
The tide is unlikely to ebb anytime soon. Nye points out that the Charleston area earns rave reviews nationally for both its retirement lifestyle and its tax-friendliness. The Tri-County region has nearly 65,000 more Baby Boomers than it did a decade ago, and with the nation’s 66 million Gen-Xers beginning to show some gray around the temples, the demand for 55-plus communities in retirement havens like Charleston only promises to increase with time.
“As long as there is winter up north, these communities will continue to thrive,” Martin said. “It's a proven model that was first tested in 1960 when Del Webb opened Sun City in Arizona, and the community concept has spread across the U.S. Locally, the last 10 years has seen many active adult communities open, and each has shown that this is a proven model that is here to stay.”