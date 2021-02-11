About 6,700 SC residents filed a new jobless claim last week

About 6,700 South Carolina residents filed a new unemployment claim last week highlighting the continued drag that the coronavirus pandemic has placed on the state's economy.

That's triple the number of people who filed a initial jobless application with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce during the same time period in 2020, when the state was benefiting from one of the best job markets in its history.

The 6,700 applicants join more than 206,000 other displaced workers who continued to certify their earlier unemployment claims prior to February.

Not all of them are being approved for jobless aid by DEW. The state agency reported this week that roughly 129,380 residents who applied for benefits were collecting money through either the state's unemployment trust fund or one of two federal jobless programs.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The vast majority of the unemployed workers who continue to sign up for jobless benefits in South Carolina are now relying on federal aid.

Nearly 96,000 individuals who filed a claim in late January were applying for benefits through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which covers people who have already used up their 20 weeks of eligibility from the state.

Another 60,000 residents in late January applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which offers financial help to contractors, gig workers and self-employed individuals.

Both of the federal programs were extended by Congress in late December. As part of the same bill, lawmakers also provided another $300 per week for every eligible applicant in the country until March.

DEW said it has processed nearly 842,000 initial jobless claims and paid out more than $5.2 billion in state and federal funding to unemployed South Carolinians since the pandemic hit the state 11 months ago.