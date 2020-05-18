AAA parks its 2020 Memorial Day travel outlook. Guess why.

The AAA Memorial Day forecast of how many motorists and other travelers will be heading out of town for the forthcoming long holiday weekend has become an annual rite of spring.
But not this year.
For the first time in two decades, the travel club won't be releasing a forecast.
The reason: The data used to create the report have been “undermined” by the coronavirus pandemic, making it impossible to accurately predict how many travelers will actually head out of town next weekend, AAA said in a written statement.
At this time last year, AAA Carolinas was predicting another banner year for Memorial Day travel. Some 43 million Americans, including 615,000 South Carolinians, were expected to take to the roads or sky, a 3.6 percent increase from the year before.
Over the two decades AAA has been compiling these forecasts, Memorial Day 2009 had the lowest travel volume at about 31 million Americans. This year is likely to set a new record low, AAA vice president Paula Twidale predicts.
AAA said its Memorial Day weekend forecast will return next year, and it expects to make travel predictions for the late summer and fall, “assuming states ease travel restrictions and businesses reopen.”
While recent travel trends measured by AAA have shown that increases in air travel have been outpacing travel by car, destinations like South Carolina know that the health crisis will change that, at least for now.
The Palmetto State’s tourism department is advertising only to its drive market, which includes places within a 350-mile radius and Ohio.
According to a weekly update from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, stay-at-home orders have been lifted in all the states that fall within South Carolina's drive market, except for Virginia, which has its order in place until June 10.
Money handler
A Charleston technology company played a supporting role in a charitable fundraiser across the pond that's been picked up by news outlets worldwide.
The star of the show was Capt. Tom Moore, a 99-year-old World War II veteran from Yorkshire, England, who pledged to complete 100 laps around his garden last month before his 100th birthday. His initial goal was to raise 1,000 British pounds, or about $1,200, to support the staff of the United Kingdom's National Health System in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Moore ended up pulling in the U.S. equivalent of at least $40.8 million for the cause, according to the BBC.
As it turns out, Blackbaud Inc. owns and operates the JustGiving platform that processed the web-based donations. The Daniel Island-based company said it was the single largest individual-led online fundraiser ever for the technology. Blackbaud chipped in 100,000 pounds itself, or more than $120,000.
A company spokeswoman said 1.5 million donors representing 83 percent of all countries gave money to Moore's campaign. The average gift was $20.
There are no fees associated with using JustGiving, which has switched to a voluntary contribution model.
Buyer's remorse
The venerable Southern department store chain Belk won't be sharing closet space with Victoria's Secret after all.
L Brands has agreed to terminate a $525 million deal it struck in February to sell a controlling stake in the ailing lingerie chain to a private equity firm with an eye for retail.
The proposed investor was Sycamore Partners. It’s the same New York-based buyout shop that paid $3 billion five years ago for Belk, which has been part of the local retail landscape since 1926 and has five stores in the Charleston region.
As for its planned Victoria’s Secret deal, Sycamore had a change of heart and decided it didn't want to put any skin in that game as the coronavirus pandemic led to mass store closures and millions in lost revenue. It went to court in April to back out of the deal.
Ohio-based L Brands said it settled the dispute earlier this month. It now plans to spin off Victoria's Secret into a separate company and focus on its Bath & Body Works business.
High on hemp
South Carolina's fledgling hemp industry has a new player.
Yield Scientific announced plans last week to establish operations in Hampton County, promising a $30 million investment that will create 107 jobs. The company grows and processes hemp into clinical-grade products for the health care industry. Its Victis CBD brand is promoted as a therapeutic cream made from cannabidiol for the treatment of pain.
Yield Scientific is a subsidiary of GEM Opportunity Zone Fund, which focuses on developing property in lower-income opportunity zones that have special tax breaks. In addition, the state's Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development tax credits and Hampton County was given a $50,000 grant to assist with costs related to the project.
The new operations, to be located at the Southern Carolina Industrial Campus in Early Branch, is expected to be online by the first quarter of 2021.
Hugh Weathers, the state's Agriculture Commissioner, called Yield Scientific "a wonderful addition" to the state's hemp industry.
"Their greenhouse operations and processing capacity will create skilled agriculture jobs — and in an opportunity zone, no less," Weathers said.