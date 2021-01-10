A year without a tourism 'kickoff' for Charleston with SEWE, Wine + Food canceled

Year after year, Charleston’s tourism industry has been able to count on a swell of visitor spending as winter tilts toward spring, fueled by a string of special events.

It starts early in February with the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, the unofficial season opener for the market's visitor sector.

The three-day event attracts thousands of out-of-towners who book hotel rooms, dine at local restaurants and shop at downtown retail stores. After what’s usually a slow January, SEWE brings the industry a jolt of spending.

From there, the business builds “like a crescendo,” said Daniel Guttentag, director of the College of Charleston’s Office of Tourism Analysis.

Adding to the momentum from SEWE, Charleston’s popular Wine + Food festival usually comes next in early March, followed by the annual Cooper River Bridge Run race a few weeks later.

That’s not how things will go this year — not by a longshot — as the state continues to see its highest rates of positive COVID-19 test results since the pandemic began.

Two of the city's marquee events have been canceled entirely, and one was postponed until the fall. Wine + Food was the first to call off its 2021 festivities. Its organizers made the call in August to forego the event, citing the ongoing pandemic and the challenges of planning a soiree of that size amid such uncertainty.

In late December, the Bridge Run, scheduled for March 27, was moved to a date in September.

Smaller but still substantial events, like the Lowcountry Oyster Festival that’s usually hosted in January, have been called off or postponed as hosts acknowledge the dangers of gathering large groups when the spread of the coronavirus is not under control in the Palmetto State.

Up until last week, Charleston was still expected to host its tourism kickoff. SEWE was set to move forward at about 25 percent of its usual capacity. But organizers announced Tuesday that what would have been the 39th annual wildlife expo was off.

Together, the canceled events add up to tens of million of dollars in economic impact the sector will lose out on this year, on top of weekly losses the industry is logging compared to pre-pandemic tourism numbers.

Hosting blockbuster events early in the year puts “heads in beds” before the region’s traditional busy season kicks into high gear.

A survey of attendees at the 2020 Wine + Food festival found that slightly less than half of them traveled from outside the Charleston area, and the vast majority of them, 88 percent, said the event was their primary reason for coming to the Holy City.

They stayed an average of just over three nights and spent about $1,064 per visitor, according to the responses.

The College of Charleston's annual report on the event measured a nearly $20 million economic impact from Wine + Food over five days. SEWE has most recently cited its value to the local economy at $50 million.

More than 40,000 people come out for the wildlife art-inspired event, and their direct spending added up to $16.4 million in 2019.

And throughout SEWE weekend last year — one of the last bright spots for Lowcountry tourism before the pandemic reached the region — Charleston-area hotels filled 86 percent of their rooms. The weekends before and after, occupancy rates were about 10 percent lower, according to the figures the College of Charleston tracks.

Wine + Food usually generates a similar boost in occupancy, but that wasn’t the case last year. The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina were reported March 6, two days after the event had begun. Since that week was the first that the Charleston area started to see an impact on its hotel figures, the usual food festival-induced jump didn’t occur, Guttentag said.

Charleston isn’t alone in striking its biggest spring visitor draws from the calendar. Savannah announced last week it has canceled its mammoth St. Patrick's Day festivities for the second year in a row.