A work of art: Remarkable homes with artful design

“Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness.” – Frank Gehry
This is normally the time of year when Spoleto is in full swing in the Lowcountry.
Last year thousands of national and international visitors came to Charleston for the annual arts and cultural event extravaganza.
This year Spoleto was tabled because of the ongoing pandemic. Instead, they opted for some virtual virtuosos. In celebration of the arts in our fair city, I thought it would be a treat to look at a few remarkable homes that bring artful design and fine finishes to a whole new level.
Builders, architects and designers imagine how life will be lived inside the spaces we call home. Serene, sophisticated, intentional and thoughtful design goes into creating them. They make us “feel” something when we enter. That intangible something of settling yourself into a space – much like gazing at a masterpiece – they inspire.
According to an article from “Psychology & Neuroscience,” art is good for us. “Art gives us a way to make things special with decorations or ornamentation. . .it involves rituals, a comforting tradition for humans to engage in and add the additional benefit of providing meaning and significance to something.”
Our homes reflect that – in their architecture and design and the way in which we decorate our spaces. They are reflective of ourselves.
Four industry professionals let us take a peek inside homes that have awe-inspiring, artistic designs.
Enjoy.
Mount Pleasant: 1212 Clonmel, Mathis Ferry Court, 4,000 square feet, Carolina One Real Estate and The Wadsten Group, List price: $1.449.5 million
A brand-new intimate community off of Mathis Ferry in Mount Pleasant, Mathis Ferry Court is an eight-lot neighborhood with a focus on high-quality construction and finishes. Near the Ravenel Bridge, Remleys Point boat landing and Houston Northcutt, the location is ideal and the homes, an eclectic blend of contemporary and traditional design.
One of the homes in the new neighborhood is occupied, one home is pre-sold and under construction, two homes are available and recently completed and one home should be completed by 2021. Carolina One’s Karl Zerbst and The Wadsten Group’s Tami Zerbst co-list the property at 1212 Clonmel. Carolina One Real Estate also lists the lots for sale in Mathias Ferry Court beginning at $459,900. Three builders are constructing the homes.
“The look and feel of the community are similar to nearby I‘On but without the rigid adherence to traditional style Charleston architecture or problematic parking,” said Tami Zerbst of The Wadsten Group II, Inc. “The home at 1212 Clonmel offers Southern charm with a European splash.”
The home features shiplap and reclaimed wood, traditional finishes such as oversized crown moldings and crystal door knobs and contemporary design elements – dramatic light fixtures and fans, marble and glass tile and grass cloth wallcoverings. The large kitchen adjacent to the living space has a Dacor kitchen package.
“The blend of bright shiplap, tile with dark grass cloth and the lighting creates a subtle blend of city and country,” Zerbst said. “The kitchen plays with that same light and dark contrast and a wine cooler is built into the large island. The home, overall, is open and airy, yet very rich.”
Beautiful light ashy wood floors run throughout and one of the showstoppers in the living room is the fireplace, with glossy black tile and flecks of gold. Black and white grass cloth decorate a statement wall on either side.
The master bedroom and ensuite is a retreat within itself, with his and her closets, dual vanities, large soaking tub and tiled shower. “The master bath cabinetry is dark, sleek and sexy and the white soaking tub is surrounded by upscale lighting to set a mood,” Zerbst said.
There are six bedrooms total, two of which are on the ground floor with its own kitchen – perfect for a mother-in-law suite or guests.
The home is next to the neighborhood’s green space area that gives a homeowner additional privacy and extra lawn space.
“This neighborhood allows contemporary, Charleston style, European, Lowcountry/Coastal Living and Southern Plantation designs,” Zerbst said. “It’s in the middle of everything Mount Pleasant, yet it’s offers a very calm atmosphere. Most yards have room for a splash pool.”
Builders in Mathis Ferry Court:
Catalyst Builders, Inc.
KC Wood Custom Homes
Mathis Ferry Development, LLC
Staging for 1212 Clonmel: Marissa Little of a Little Staging
Downtown: 58-1/2 Broad Street, 2300 square feet, King & Society Real Estate, List price: $2.375 million
“This was a ground-up renovation that was transformed into a three to four-bedroom residence. The owner of this property purchased the existing shell of a building and completely redesigned and rebuilt it from the ground up,” said Chris Anderson of King & Society Real Estate. “The circa 1800 building has a rich history and was built in two stages.”
The home, located in the middle of the arts and gallery district, is steps away from the art galleries along Broad Street and the French Quarter. The building consumed both 56 and 58 Broad Street – No. 58, circa 1798 and No. 56, circa 1800, was originally built by attorney and politician John Geddes. From 1869 to 1874, 58 Broad was home to the Charleston branch of the Freedman’s Bank, the only African American bank in Charleston at that time. The bones and structure were solid and remained throughout the centuries.
Anderson said that it was important for the owners to honor the history of the building into the renovation. The original construction included brick, and heart pine lumber. The builders, architect and designers worked together to make that vision a reality. They procured antique heart pine from different areas – old joists from a deconstructed 1860s home on Sullivans Island to mill the floating stair treads, and lumber from an 1840s building in downtown Greenville to mill the floors.
“The home is attached to an adjacent building (shared wall), but is a fee simple property and has its own private and gated entryway from Broad Street,” said Anderson.
One enters the home off a cobblestoned walkway. This floor comprises a master bedroom and ensuite bath with a courtyard, a guest bedroom and a kids’ room with custom-built bunk type beds.
Go up a stunning staircase to the kitchen and living spaces which open out onto a generously sized outdoor entertaining area. This area incorporates dramatic lighting with natural light – plenty of windows and Charleston brick walls blend seamlessly with the modern elements. Vaulted ceilings bring all the dramatic juxtaposition of materials together into a cohesive design.
“Using these reclaimed materials, all milled locally and incorporating Charleston brick in this renovation ensured that the local integrity of the building was preserved,” Anderson explained.
The upper level is open to the living space and has sizeable loft space with its own bath. This space is ideal for an extra bedroom, a home office or gym or a library.
“The owner installed several of his own photographic and art pieces throughout the home,” Anderson said. “The building also incorporates an interesting three-story dumbwaiter into its design. The dumbwaiter was used by the bank in the 1800s.”
Builder: King & Society Construction, Justin Roland
Architect & designer: Embellish Interiors
Sullivan's Island: 914 Middle Street, 3,530 square feet, Dwell Charleston, The Boulevard Company, List price: $2.995 million
What do you think of when you think of palm trees, sailboats, sunshine and water views? A getaway? The elegant home on Sullivans Island is the very definition of that. So much so, the owner, fashion icon Natalia Castillo, named it as such.
“Casa Escapada, which means the ‘getaway house’ in Spanish is the perfect place to feel like you have been transported from everyday reality to a tropical island paradise,” said Donna Webb of Dwell Charleston, The Boulevard Company.
She and her colleague, Heather Hamilton, describe the home as “beachy Nantucket vibe with a coastal contemporary aesthetic.” It is indeed with its faded cedar shake shingle exterior. The owner thought the home was so special she promptly named it to reflect its unique personality.
Castillo is a fashion designer of the resort wear brand, Escapada Living, recognized for their happy bright colors and timeless, classic prints. Her signature style is reflected the moment you walk up to the home.
“She wanted a bright bold marine blue color to greet you,” Webb remarked of Castillo’s design decision for the home’s front door. “The owner loves to travel and her choice in bright white walls was inspired by the white walls predominant in Santorini, Greece. They are perfect for showcasing her art collection from all over the world.”
Much attention to detail was put into curating every room of the home. The color palette was inspired by island living – indigo and aqua for the ocean and sky, yellow for sunshine, pink for hibiscus flowers, neutrals for sand and coral colors for what one finds in the sea.
“The owner enlisted the help of an interior stylist and they created story boards for each room,” said Webb. “All the furniture, lighting and décor was individually selected for each space. That color palette is consistent throughout.”
The result is a cohesive, coastal and contemporary vibe with a big nod to art and art pieces scattered throughout the home.
When the owners purchased the home, the first thing they did was remove cabinets in the kitchen that blocked the water views. The kitchen and and living areas were once separated, but the new design allows for magnificent water views in both of the spaces now.
“Black marble countertops were replaced by Calcutta gold quartz and maple wood cabinets were painted a high gloss white,” Webb explained. “The kitchen was transformed from a small dark space into one that is bright, open and airy.”
There are four bedrooms and each has a water view. The master bedroom suite has a solarium with views up the intracoastal waterway.
“There is no better way to start the day than to see a pink and orange sunrise over the waterway,” Webb said. “Throughout the day you can watch boats coming and going – it’s idyllic island living.”
Located on the west end of Sullivan's Island, the home is private, the ambiance peaceful. Some of the island’s top-rated restaurants are nearby and a sunset stroll or bike ride is available all year long.
Builder: Ilderton Contracting, Pat Ilderton
Designers: Nathalie Naylor and Natalia Castillo
Kiawah Island: 20 Rhett’s Bluff Road, 6,628 square feet, Kiawah Island Real Estate, List price: $3.95 million
“The exterior of this home expresses a timeless, elegant contemporary aesthetic,” said Kay Halsey of Kiawah Island Real Estate. “Rhett’s Bluff is flanked by Bass Pond and the Kiawah River. This home sits on .39 acres and has tidal creek and savannah marsh views.”
The home is retreat-like with a gated front lawn. Inside the garden walls are lush landscaping, sculptures and a water feature. The garden is accessible to both the main home and the guest house.
Clean lines, simplicity and functionality are masterfully achieved in the home’s architecture and interior design. The media room has a plum-colored feature wall with bookshelves and invisible in-ceiling and in-wall Bang & Olufsen speakers.
The owners, avid art collectors, enlisted the help of Kiawah Island architect Mitch LaPlante of LaPlante Associates to conceive and implement their artistic vision into modern living.
“The intention was to immerse into a living gallery of art,” Halsey explained. “The home’s arched entry ways, 12-foot ceiling and dramatic two-story foyer – itself a work of art – features Turkish seagrass limestone floors with cut sea shells and a floating stairway with glass balustrade.”
The master suite incorporates walnut flooring and Brazilian built-in furnishings. The master bath’s spectacular illuminated onyx wall in the large shower and Italian Calcutta Gold marble present as a world-class spa retreat. Add heated towel bars, invisible speakers and a smart television that can be summoned from the ceiling to the mix and you feel as if you’re within a masterpiece.
“The home’s view room has unbelievable marsh views,” said Halsey. “A curved glass wall inspired by panes that grace the Denver Art Museum redefines the term ‘great room.’”
The cantilevered design makes it seem as if one is overlooking the bow of a yacht and it faces south so that the colors of nature bathe the space – an ever-changing “painting” from sunrise to sunset.
“This south-facing room drinks in the natural light,” said Halsey. “The space has museum quality lighting, programmable Lutron sound and window shade systems and a two-sided fireplace.”
Need more inspiration? Take a walk along the glass-enclosed “art gallery” that spans the courtyard and bridges the way from the main house to a private three-story guest wing. This area has traditional hardwood flooring, 10-foot ceilings, custom trims and molding and large picture windows. The guest house has an expansive living area, three guest suites with private baths and a separate laundry.
“The extreme attention to detail ensures that no aspect is superfluous or trendy, as comfort is always in style,” Halsey said.
Builder: Sifly Fine Custom Homes, Jay Sifly
Architect: Mitch LaPlante Associates, Mitch LaPlante
Contact Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.