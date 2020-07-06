A week of ups and downs for SC planemaker Boeing

It was one step forward, one step back for one of South Carolina's most critical industrial employers last week.
As the long-awaited recertification flights began for Boeing Co.'s idled 737 Max jet, the planemaker's backlog shrank considerably when Norwegian Air canceled orders for 97 aircraft, including five 787 Dreamliners that the aerospace giant builds in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.
The majority of the scuttled purchases was for the Max, which has been grounded since March 2019 following two deadly crashes.
Norwegian also filed a legal claim demanding compensation from Boeing for costs incurred because of the grounding of the Max and engine troubles with the 787. The budget carrier had to temporarily ground Dreamliners in 2018 to do maintenance on their Rolls-Royce-made power plants. Norwegian didn't specify how much money it's looking to claw back.
Boeing, which is reducing jobs in its commercial aircraft division by 15 percent under a recently announced cost-cutting plan, has been dealing with a dearth of new orders for months, all while absorbing a rising number of cancellations as carriers wait for the Max to return to service. The newly nixed Norwegian order was the largest yet by a single carrier since the jet was banned from commercial service.
Boeing's stock has been on the rise, though, following news that Federal Aviation Administration pilots took the troubled Max up for three days of check flights. The first round of tests wrapped up Wednesday.
“The agency is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing’s work,” the FAA said in a statement. “We will lift the grounding order only after ... safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards.”
SCANA settlement
A nine-figure legal settlement stemming from the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in 2018 could be finalized this week by — how else? — video conference.
A federal judge in Columbia will likely give final approval to the $192 million agreement between former investors with the defunct SCANA Corp. and the company that now owns it, Dominion Energy.
The pending deal has been touted as the largest financial settlement to come out of a shareholder lawsuit in U.S. District Court in South Carolina.
The litigation mushroomed from the disastrous V.C. Summer project, which collapsed two years ago this month. SCANA and its co-investor Santee Cooper squandered $9 billion before abandoning two nuclear reactors they were building at the Fairfield County generating station after years of construction delays and cost overruns.
The investor complaints alleged that SCANA's senior management hid vital information about the project from shareholders of the South Carolina Electric & Gas parent. Dominion bought the Cayce-based utility's operations about 18 months ago.
The lawsuit allegations largely mirror criminal charges that have now been filed against one of SCANA's top executives, Steve Byrne.
The truck stops here
A struggling national trucking company with a handful of South Carolina terminals has a new deep-pocketed investor in its corner: Uncle Sam.
The federal government last week announced it is extending a $700 million loan under the CARES Act to YRC Worldwide, giving taxpayers a nearly 30 percent stake in the "less-than-truckload" carrier.
"This loan will enable a critical vendor to the Department of Defense to maintain significant employment while providing appropriate compensation to taxpayers," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.
The unconventional mix of public and private interests will help YRC preserve about 30,000 jobs and continue to support the military supply chain and the transport of goods to more than 200,000 corporate customers in North America, according to a statement.
The loan terms require the firm to maintain employment levels and limit executive compensation, dividends and share buybacks.
In South Carolina, the Kansas-based company's has a terminal on Wren Street in North Charleston and three others in Columbia, Florence and Greenville.
The financing will be broken up into two parts and will fund contractual obligations, pension and health care payments, and investments in tractors and trailers. The money is to be repaid by Sept. 30, 2024.
Treasury has taken equity stakes in public companies before. During the financial crisis in 2008, it bought up shares in many U.S. banks, including a few in South Carolina, though the Troubled Asset Relief Program.
Talkin' trash
A private equity firm from the Big Apple is rummaging through the trash in South Carolina for money-making opportunities.
The recent acquisition of a Dorchester County waste collector is case in point.
Priority-1 Residential LLC of Ridgeville was recently acquired by Columbia-based Capital Waste Services LLC, which in turn is owned by Kinderhook Industries LLC of New York City. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The acquisition is the first bolt-on deal for the Midlands company. It marked the 45th transaction for Kinderhook’s environmental services portfolio.
“We are eager to continue growing the business and expand the company’s collection capabilities to reach commercial and roll-off customers within the broader Charleston market,” Capital Waste CEO Matt Parker said in a written statement.
Founded in 2005, Priority-1 had been owned and operated by Clint Odom. The company has a fleet of 10 trucks and provides hauling services for more than 15,000 homes.
“We are excited to partner with Kinderhook and become part of the Capital Waste platform,” Odom said in the statement.
1-2-3 finish
The latest action from a local corporate board was easy as, well, 1-2-3.
The Bank of South Carolina's parent company recently approved its 123rd cash dividend. The payout of 16 cents a share applies to stockholders of record as of this coming Tuesday.
The dividend will be in the mail or directed deposited on July 31, and it’ll represent more than 30 years of the five-branch Charleston-based community bank returning a cut of the profits with investors, CEO Fleetwood Hassell said.
The usually steady quarterly payouts have not been continual. The Bank of South Carolina Corp. suspended its dividend program for six months starting in 2009 to keep some powder dry and to build up its reserves as the economy stumbled out of the Great Recession.