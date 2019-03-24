For the first time ever, federal regulators have approved a medication to treat postpartum depression, a mood disorder that can haunt new mothers following the birth of a child. But the sticker price might deter some patients.
The medication, called Zulresso, will cost $34,000 before insurance or any discounts, according to manufacturer Sage Therapeutics. It also must be given as a continuous injection for two-and-a-half days and can only be taken in a health care facility, possibly limiting the drug's practicality. The Food & Drug Administration announced their approval Tuesday.
"This approval marks the first time a drug has been specifically approved to treat postpartum depression, providing an important new treatment option," said Dr. Tiffany Farchione, a director at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in the FDA's announcement.
Sage is developing a pill version of the medication as well.
Elaine DeaKyne, executive director of Postpartum Support Charleston, said the announcement is important considering how deadly the condition can be, and Sage's breakthrough could open the door for the development of more treatments like it.
"A treatment like this we feel like opens the door to so many options," DeaKyne said. "We’re really hopeful it will lead to more cost-effective solutions for moms."
DeaKyne experienced postpartum depression herself. It is exciting to see a new treatment available, she said, especially considering how quickly patients are expected to feel better — in just 48 hours, with some women in the clinical trials reporting the effects lasted a month. DeaKyne, like many other people with the illness, was prescribed an antidepressant. She said it took a long time to take effect, and her mood felt 'flat.'
Dr. Meghan Lynch, an OBGYN with Roper St. Francis, said some women also shy away from medication because they worry about any effects on their breast milk. Screening before women give birth is key, she said. Postpartum depression can be diagnosed if the woman still has symptoms within two weeks of giving birth, she said.
Lynch said she will be following along with Zulresso's release, and it was hard to say just yet how significant it will be for mothers.
"I do think it would be great to have another option for moms," she said.
About 8 percent of women who recently gave birth said they "always" or "often" felt depressed after their pregnancy in South Carolina in 2015, according to information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This condition is responsible for 20 percent of all postpartum deaths, according to the Archives of Women's Mental Health.
The treatment, if it's not covered by insurance and the patient foots the entire bill, could be much more than the price of giving birth in the hospital. The average charge in Charleston to give birth to a healthy newborn is about $4,500, according to the S.C. Hospital Association.
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is still in the process of considering Zulresso for approval.
“With any new drug we take time to review the studies and literature as well as monitor the drug’s safety and performance in the larger, general population of patients who are using it," Patti Embry-Tautenhan, the insurer's spokeswoman, said in a statement. "We will then take that information to our independent Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee for discussion and review.”
Zulresso will be on the market in late June, after it goes through the Drug Enforcement Administration's drug scheduling process.