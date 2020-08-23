During this pandemic most of us have been spending a lot more time at home, and more time binge-watching television, so imagine my distress when my wife announced that smoke was coming from our TV.

Yes, our less-than-four-year-old 55-inch LG television had made some disturbing zzztt-zzztt electrical noises, sent up a puff of white smoke and shut down.

We figured it was the end of that TV, despite it being relatively new. We reluctantly planned on spending hundreds to buy a new television.

Readers of this column know that in the past I've saved money by repairing my washing machine, clothes dryer, garage door opener and several automobiles, rather than replacing them or paying someone to fix them. I assumed the flat-screen TV was beyond repairing because it's not a mechanical device, but a high-tech electronic one.

I was mistaken, and I'm sharing the story to remind people just how easy it can be to find instructions, videos and parts online in order to save money with DIY repairs.

On a recent Saturday, as my wife and I planned to head to Costco and go TV-shopping, I decided to take the back off our dead TV and take a look. Twelve screws later the plastic back panel was off and I saw that the guts of the television consisted entirely of four circuit boards, and it was clear from a burnt-electronics smell which one had gone bad.

More importantly, it was clear that the offending part could be removed by simply taking out five screws and unclipping two electrical connections. (Note: Never tinker around with an electrical device without unplugging it first).

With the model number and serial number of the TV I did a little web-searching to identify the part, which turned out to be the power supply board for the television. Then I went to Ebay, where I quickly learned something important.

There are television repair and recycling businesses across the country that, when they get a TV with a broken screen, they strip it for parts — mostly the circuit boards that make the TV work — and sell them online.

So, for $24.91 (including shipping) I got a replacement power supply board for the TV. It seemed worth a try, to spend less than $25 on a part before buying a new television.

Swapping out the power supply board involved nothing more than a screwdriver, and took just minutes. And now the television works just fine.

Now, I realize that do-it-yourself repairs are not for everyone, particularly when they involve electricity or plumbing (I've found that I'm terrible at plumbing repairs). But sometimes, like with my TV, there's not much to lose by giving it a try.

It's not like I risked breaking the television. It was already broken.

Over the years I've found that as long as you have a model number and a serial number, it's relatively easy to go online and determine what's wrong with a broken something — an appliance, a car, a television and so on. Often, there are even videos showing how to make the needed repair.

Some companies now have dedicated websites where people can troubleshoot a broken appliance, watch a video on how to fix it, and order the parts needed for the repair (repairclinic.com and appliancepartspros.com are ones I've used). Ebay is also a good source for parts, but be sure to check the seller's rating before you buy.